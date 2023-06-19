In 1988, Washington State’s baseball team played with an exceptional level of confidence and composure, according to members of that squad.

No matter who they faced, the Cougars believed they had the upper hand. After all, WSU had the nation’s most talented player.

With superstar John Olerud leading the way, the Cougs never doubted themselves.

“We always felt like, ‘We got this,’” remembered Jim Connor, a sophomore outfielder on that team. “We had John and nobody else did. He was the best player in baseball. He was the stabilizer. It was always nice to have Superman close by. We had a backup parachute, regardless of what we did.

“If it was him pitching, we thought we were going to win. If he wasn’t pitching, then great, he could focus on hitting. John freed everyone else up.”

It’s been 35 years since Olerud’s remarkable sophomore year at WSU. And his masterful season, both at the plate and on the mound, will forever be remembered as perhaps the greatest individual campaign in college baseball history.

Advertising

“We were able to watch a fireworks show every day from ‘Ole’ and everyone else played a complementary role to a season we’ll never see again,” said Randy Snyder, a junior catcher in 1988. “When I think back on that season, I can just remember watching Olerud put on a show and we were all there to be a part of it, and contribute to the show.”

The Spokesman-Review caught up recently with several players from that team to reflect on Olerud’s historic performance during one of WSU’s best seasons in program history.

The Cougs, led by legendary coach Bobo Brayton, went 52-14 — a WSU record for wins in a season — and claimed the Pac-10 North title before bowing out of the NCAA tournament with a loss to top-ranked Fresno State in the West I Regional tourney.

“We knew we were really good,” said Dave Wainhouse, a pitcher and future MLB player. “We were super confident and knew we could beat anyone. But we had Olerud, right? That was the key. That’s the best player in the country. You always had that security blanket.”

‘It was freakish’

Olerud earned Baseball America’s Athlete of the Year award after becoming the first NCAA player to win 15 games and hit 20-plus home runs in a season.

The Bellevue product batted .464 with 23 homers, 81 RBI and 21 doubles. Olerud, a first baseman, had five times as many hits as strikeouts.

Advertising

“I don’t remember him ever having a bad at-bat,” Snyder said. “There was sort of a nice, unspoken, humble confidence to how that team went about business, and it was especially easy to be that way when you saw Olerud destroying every ball that was thrown his way.”

At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Olerud had range as a hitter and a “smooth, easy swing, with explosive results,” Snyder noted. “He was so proficient with his control and power.

“It felt like I was hitting a medicine ball and he was hitting a golf ball. That was the difference between how the ball jumped off the bat with Ole versus pretty much everybody else you saw.”

Olerud was similarly sensational on the bump, going 15-0 — with five complete games — and recording a 2.49 ERA. He struck out 113 batters against just 39 walks.

“Everything he threw moved about a foot and a half,” Connor said. “He lived in a dimension where nothing was straight, and that’s probably why he was 15-0.”

Olerud’s consistency on the mound made life easy for Snyder.

Advertising

“As a catcher, he always allowed me to call the game the way I felt it needed to be called,” Snyder said. “You knew you had a hitter set up for a certain pitch and here it came, perfectly thrown. … He gets a lot of credit for the Nintendo stats he put up as a hitter, but he was dominant as a pitcher, too. It never seemed like he was in trouble. He was only a sophomore, so it wasn’t like he’d developed as much as he could as a pitcher, but he just had an incredible year.”

Olerud set or matched 12 WSU program records. Many of them still stand today — hits (108), total bases (204), on-base percentage (.555), slugging percentage (.876), OPS (1.432), innings pitched (122⅔) and wins.

‘It was a dynamic team’

Olerud’s exploits headlined the 1988 season, but he had an “incredible cast of characters supporting him,” said shortstop Rob Nichols, a sophomore in ’88.

“We had hitting, pitching and defense,” Nichols continued. “It was really magical. I never entered a game thinking we were going to lose, and I was always surprised if we did.”

Offensively, the Cougs were deep and efficient. Olerud’s efforts at the plate overshadowed some impressive numbers from his teammates.

“Watching that lineup — man, it was fun,” Connor said.

The Cougars hit .327 as a team and averaged eight runs per game, and a handful of players other than Olerud put together individual hitting seasons that rank among the best in program history.

Sponsored

Connor batted .391 with 22 doubles and 12 home runs. His 1988 season ranks third in WSU history in hits (91), fourth in total bases (157) and fifth in runs (70). Senior designated hitter/first baseman Steve Webb drove in 71 runs (sixth in WSU single-season history). Nichols, outfielder Joe Urbon and third baseman Pete Blanksma each hit over .320.

“It was crazy for me, because I thought I had an All-American type year, then you look at John’s stats and it’s like my year meant nothing,” Connor said with a laugh. “It was just unbelievable what this guy did.”

WSU’s pitchers combined to record a stellar ERA of 3.75. The staff struck out 364 batters against 218 walks. Opponents hit .260 against WSU.

Wainhouse went 7-0 with a 3.90 ERA. Tom McGraw, a sophomore pitcher, posted a 7-1 record with a team-best 2.11 ERA. Senior Brian Sajonia (9-3) logged an ERA of 3.92 over 16 starts and 103 innings. All three were MLB draft selections.

Wainhouse was a first-rounder in 1988. McGraw went in the sixth round in 1990 and made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1997. Sajonia was taken in the 20th round in 1988.

“That pitching staff was crazy. We had a lot of good stuff,” said Wainhouse, who went on to play seven seasons in MLB. “And behind the plate, we were phenomenal. Randy was the first catcher taken in the draft that year (second round, 54th overall).”

Advertising

In all, 12 players from the 1988 WSU team were selected at some point in the MLB draft.

Of course, Olerud had the most notable pro career. A third-round pick after his junior season, Olerud played in the majors from 1989-2005. He helped the Toronto Blue Jays to back-to-back World Series titles in 1992-93. Olerud hit .295 on his career, landed on the all-star team twice, earned three Gold Glove awards and won the AL batting title in 1993.

“What he did as a pro validated what he did as a college player,” Snyder said.

“There were a lot of great contributors on that team, a lot of guys drafted at high levels. Everybody played a part, and John was the rocket ship.”