ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – NaLyssa Smith scored 18 points and No. 2 Baylor pulled ahead early and cruised past Washington State 89-66 on Thursday at the Paradise Jam women’s tournament.

Queen Egbo added 16 points for the Bears (6-0). The defending national champions led by double digits in the first 3½ minutes and cruised to their 35th consecutive victory, even while standout Lauren Cox missed her fourth straight game with a stress reaction in her right foot.

“I just look at how we’re surviving on the floor without Lauren Cox,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We’re getting better on the offensive end, but defensively we’re pretty special. We’re quick and active and have great hands. We’re just not comfortable yet on the offensive end.”

Chanelle Molina scored 25 points and Borislava Hristova had 15 for the Cougars (4-1).

Baylor scored the first 10 points and led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Bears were up 44-24 at halftime.

“Their defensive pressure really took us out of everything we wanted to do,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “It was great to see the bounce back in the second half and see us really get committed to running our stuff, getting the ball moving a little bit instead of just dribbling. If we don’t turn the ball over, we have a chance to score some points.”

The Cougars are off to their best start since the 2016-2017 season, when they were also 4-1. But they have another demanding test at the Paradise Jam on Friday, as they play No. 5 South Carolina.

No. 1 Oregon women win

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – Ruthy Hebard had 30 points and 18 rebounds and No. 1 Oregon survived a second-half challenge from Oklahoma State in an 89-72 victory in the Paradise Jam.

Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Ducks (5-0).

Ahead 47-27 at the half, Oregon increased its lead to 61-31 on Ionescu’s three-pointer with 6:28 left in the third quarter. But the Cowgirls (5-1) closed the quarter with a 19-8 run to pull to 69-50.

Natasha Mack had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma State.

Note

• Onyeka Okongwu had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and the USC men beat Fairfield 54-47 in a first-round game at the Orlando Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Trojans improved to 6-1.