SALT LAKE CITY – The Washington State women’s basketball team turned in a season-best offensive performance at Utah on Friday, winning 79-74.
The Cougs had a quartet of double-digit scorers to help them post their highest point total this season. Washington State shot a season-high 50% (29-58) from the field to give the Cougars their first win at the Huntsman Center since the 2016-17 season, while they also snapped a six-game losing streak to the Utes (2-5, 1-4 Pac-12).
Washington State (5-1, 3-1) has won back-to-back Pac-12 road games for just the second time since the 2014-15 season.
The offensive surge for WSU was sparked by a season-best nine three-point field goals. Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker drained a career-high five shots from behind-the-arc en route to a game-high 23 points.
Junior Ula Motuga and sophomore Bella Murekatete each posted a career-high 16 points. Senior Krystal Leger-Walker had 12 points and eight assists.
The Cougars forced 18 Ute turnovers, which led to 19 WSU points. Charlisse Leger-Walker had four steals.
“I thought we did so many good things today,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I thought we handled ourselves well on the road. I don’t think we did a great job at finishing the game. What you saw was a team get really desperate. (Utah) got really aggressive and it threw us off a bit and we went really dry (offensively) at inopportune times.”
Washington State posted its largest lead at 60-43 with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter. Utah chipped away throughout the fourth quarter and made it a one possession game at 77-74 with 10 seconds left.
Junior Cherilyn Molina knocked down a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining to extend the WSU lead to 79-74, then she picked up a game-clinching steal.
“I think we’re showing the signs of having some good (offensive) weapons,” Ethridge said. “I don’t think we’re a surprise anymore. We’re going to get someone’s best efforts against Charlisse every night. She is a hard one to stop because she is so multidimensional.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.