Michaela Onyenwere collected 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the host Bruins beat WSU 83-56. UCLA improved to 31-0 in home games against the Cougars.

LOS ANGELES – Michaela Onyenwere collected 21 points and 10 rebounds, Japreece Dean set a UCLA record for consecutive free throws, and the Bruins beat Washington State 83-56 on Friday night.

Dean, who scored 11 points, made all five of her free throws in the game to beat Michelle Greco’s record of 32 in the 2002-03 season. Dean finished the game at 37 consecutive free throws.

UCLA is 31-0 in home games against WSU.

Kennedy Burke added 18 points for the Bruins (12-9 overall, 5-4 Pac-12).

UCLA pulled away with a 14-2 run to start the second quarter and finished the first half with a 37-25 lead.

The Cougars (7-14, 2-8) closed the gap to 42-37, but the Bruins went on a 12-3 run to push the lead back into double digits for good.

Chanelle Molina had 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting for Washington State. Borislava Hristova added 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Despite Hristova’s efforts, UCLA had a 51-27 rebounding advantage.

“Their zone bothered us in the second quarter,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I thought we handled that decently a little bit in the second half, but again its hard when you are playing people as many minutes as we are and we just didn’t get enough production. We didn’t score enough points to compete against these top teams.”

4th-ranked Oregon beats No. 14 Utah

EUGENE, Ore. – Satou Sabally scored 20 points and No. 4 Oregon closed the game on a 27-6 run for an 87-65 victory over No. 14 Utah.

Ruthy Hebard and Maite Cazorla had 16 points apiece, Erin Boley added 14 and Sabrina Ionescu scored 11 as all five starters scored in double figures for the Ducks (20-1, 9-0 Pac-12), who won their 13th consecutive game.

Megan Huff, a graduate of Todd Beamer High in Federal Way, had a career-high 38 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Utah (18-2, 7-2), which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

• Aleah Goodman had career highs with 25 points and six three-pointers in her first career start as No. 9 Oregon State beat visiting Colorado 89-65.

Destiny Slocum scored 26 points for the Beavers (18-3, 8-1 Pac-12).

• Courtney Ekmark had 20 points to help No. 21 Arizona State beat visiting Arizona 60-47. Kianna Ibis added 19 points for the Sun Devils (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12).

Aari McDonald, a transfer from Washington, scored 28 points to lead the Wildcats (14-7, 4-6).

Note

• Luka Garza scored 19 points and host Iowa stunned the fifth-ranked Michigan men 74-59, handing the Wolverines their second loss of the season.