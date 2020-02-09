PULLMAN – Freshman Brynna Maxwell of Gig Harbor scored 22 points to lead Utah to a 78-66 victory over Washington State in a women’s basketball game Sunday.

Maxwell, a 6-foot guard, made 7 of 9 shots, including 4 of 5 three-point attempts.

WSU (11-13 overall, 4-8 Pac-12) hurt itself by trailing 22-6 after the first quarter even though it scored the first four points of the game.

Cougars sophomore Ula Motuga scored a season-high 14 points in her return from a two-game absence caused by injury.

Borislava Hristova and Johanna Muzet scored 12 points each for WSU.

Utah (12-11, 5-7) shot 51.9% from the field, compared with 37.7% for the Cougars.

WSU made the score more respectable by outscoring the Utes 29-14 in the fourth quarter of a game attended by 757.

“Give credit to Utah, they really came ready to play,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “They put a lot of shooters on the floor and we never really got a handle on that. We didn’t want to give them threes and we pretty much let them have shooting practice. We just weren’t very sharp offensively, and we just didn’t have the fight and the fire that we normally do, and it showed. Utah outplayed us today in every capacity.”

Arizona defeats Oregon State in OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Aari McDonald, who started her college career at Washington, scored 22 points to help 12th-ranked Arizona beat No. 9 Oregon State 65-58 in overtime, snapping an 11-game losing streak in games against the Beavers.

Dominique McBryde added 19 points for the Wildcats (19-4, 8-4 Pac-12).

Mikayla Pivec, who is from Lynnwood, led Oregon State (18-5, 7-5) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

UCLA outlasts Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. – Michaela Onyenwere made a go-ahead jumper in the paint with 25.7 seconds left and scored seven of her 22 points in overtime, helping No. 10 UCLA beat California 74-70 to complete a Bay Area sweep.

UCLA (21-2, 10-2 Pac-12) won at Stanford on Friday night and is tied for second place in the conference with the Cardinal.

Leilani McIntosh had 11 points for Cal (9-14, 1-11).

• Lexie Hull, a former standout at Central Valley High School in Spokane Valley, collected 14 points and six rebounds to help No. 6 Stanford cruise past visiting USC 79-59.

The Cardinal (21-3, 10-2 Pac-12) posted its 10th straight victory against USC (12-11, 4-8) and improved to 63-20 all time against the Trojans.

Late in the first quarter, Stanford led 25-3.

• Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points to lead five Oregon players in double figures, and the third-ranked Ducks overwhelmed No. 19 Arizona State 79-48.

Host Oregon (22-2, 11-1 Pac-12) earned its 10th straight victory.

Ja’Tavia Tapley and Eboni Walker each had eight points for the Sun Devils (16-8, 6-6), who beat Oregon 72-66 on Jan. 10.