Chanelle Molina adds 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Meanwhile, Oregon, Stanford and Oregon State each win road games to improve to 4-0 in Pac-12 play.

PULLMAN – Borislava Hristova posted her third double-double of the season, with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington State overwhelmed Colorado 74-48 in a Pac-12 women’s basketball game Sunday.

“I thought our disposition tonight was unbelievably determined,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said.

The Cougars (7-9 overall, 2-3 Pac-12) took control in the decisive second quarter with an 11-0 run to build a 23-13 lead. Chanelle Molina started the run with a layup and finished it with a three-pointer, with Shir Levy adding a jump shot and a layup in between.

Washington State led 28-21 at halftime, extended the margin to 45-31 after three and then put Colorado in the rearview mirror by scoring 29 in the fourth on 12-of-14 shooting (85.7 percent), including 4 of 5 from beyond the three-point arc.

“I thought the second half was really well played for us,” Ethridge said.

Molina finished with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and had six assists. Teammate Maria Kostourkova scored 12 points, shooting 6 of 9 from the field, and had eight rebounds.

Quinessa Caylao-Do, a Bellevue High graduate who previously attended Todd Beamer High in Federal Way, led Colorado (10-6, 0-5) with 18 points.

Other games

No. 5 Oregon 72, at UCLA 52

Ruthy Hebard contributed 19 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, Satou Sabally added 19 points and the Ducks (15-1, 4-0 Pac-12) routed the Bruins (9-8, 2-3) for their eighth straight victory.

UCLA has lost in each of its last five games against Oregon.

No. 6 Stanford 78, at Arizona 58

Alanna Smith scored 20 points, DiJonai Carrington added 19 and the Cardinal (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) rolled past the Wildcats (13-3, 3-2) to complete a two-game road sweep in the desert.

Smith also grabbed 14 rebounds for the Cardinal, which turned the game into a rout with a 27-0 run at the end of the first half and the start of the second.

Arizona’s Aari McDonald, a Washington Huskies transfer who entered the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 26 points per game, scored 17 but was a chilly 6 of 22 from the field and 0 for 6 on threes.

No. 10 Oregon St. 76, at USC 52

Mikayla Pivec, who is from Lynnwood, scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half to help the Beavers (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) defeat the Trojans (10-6, 0-5).

Maddie Washington added 19 points and Aleah Goodman had 17 for Oregon State. The Beavers closed the third quarter with a 19-2 run and shot 55.1 percent for the game.

“I thought our execution offensively was as good as it’s been all year,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said.

Minyon Moore scored 21 points for USC.

At No. 19 Ariz. St. 62, No. 24 Cal 61

Kianna Ibis made 4 of 4 from three-point range and finished with 26 points and Reili Richardson made one of two free throws with five seconds left to give the Sun Devils (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) a narrow victory over the Golden Bears (10-5, 1-3).

Ibis made 9 of 12 shots from the field and sank all four of her free-throw attempts.

Kristine Anigwe led California with 21 points and 16 rebounds — her 16th straight game, dating to last season, with a double-double. The Bears led 61-59 entering the final minute.

PAC-12 men

• In a matchup of teams that entered the game unbeaten in conference play, host Oregon State beat UCLA 79-66.

Seven-footer Kylor Kelley had 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting and five blocks for the Beavers (11-4, 3-0).

Kris Wilkes led the Bruins (10-7, 3-1) with 21 points.

• Paul White and Louis King had 19 points each as Oregon beat visiting USC 81-60.