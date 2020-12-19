Sure didn’t see this coming at halftime. Washington State looked so good in taking a 21-point halftime lead at Utah, 10 1/2-point favorite, that it seemed the Cougars would just cruise to an easy victory Saturday.

WRONG.

Here are three instant impressions from Utah’s s 45-28 victory Saturday.

What happened at halftime?

The Cougars played their best half of the season in taking a 28-7 halftime lead. And then?

Utah, after benching quarterback Jake Bentley and bringing in Drew Lisk, suddenly became unstoppable. The WSU offense, which was good in the first half, was unable to get a first down on its three third-quarter possessions.

It certainly didn’t help WSU that senior linebacker Jahad Woods got hurt in the second half and missed much of the fourth quarter and that quarterback Jayden de Laura missed a series after an apparent injury. But that doesn’t fully explain a team-wide meltdown.

Tough return for Borghi

Junior running back Max Borghi finally got to play a game for the Cougars this season after dealing with a back injury, and early in the game he appeared in midseason form. A great fake got him free on his 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and his 37-yard run in the second quarter helped set up another score.

But Borghi struggled with the rest of the team in the second half. He was tackled for losses on his first two carries in the third quarter. And his best run of the second half, a 13-yard scamper in the fourth quarter after Utah had tied the score at 28, ended with a fumble, which the Utes recovered and capitalized on with the go-ahead touchdown.

It’s possible that Borghi has played his last game at WSU, but that’s a subject for another day.

A tough way to finish

The Cougars endured a lot in this season, including a COVID-19 outbreak and three games being canceled.

After such a weird four-game season, it’s not fair to make any judgments on the first season of coach Nick Rolovich’s era at WSU.

But how WSU fans, players and coaches will look at this season changed immensely because of the awful second half — 1-3 seems so much worse than 2-2.

Still, with true freshman de Laura showing so much promise, and the Cougars playing so well at times this season, WSU fans have a reason to expect better times next season.