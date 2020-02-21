PULLMAN – Charisma Osborne had a career-high 32 points and 11 rebounds and No. 8 UCLA rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Washington State 70-62 in a women’s basketball game Friday night.

The Cougars (11-16 overall, 4-11 Pac-12) led 61-57 with 3:30 to play, but couldn’t hold off a surge by UCLA (23-3, 12-3).

WSU missed nine of its last 10 shots and finished at 43%. The Cougars shot 23% (3 of 13) on three-pointers.

The Bruins won despite shooting a mere 34% from the field. They outscored WSU 20-9 from the free-throw line.

Borislava Hristova scored 29 points for WSU, which lost its fourth straight. She scored 11 points in the first quarter as the Cougars built a 19-11 lead.

Chanelle Molina added 15 points for WSU.

“I’m really proud of our team and how hard they played,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Their start to the game was unbelievable energy-wise. We got a tremendous effort from (Hristova) and Chanelle, two kids you expect it from. That is a good UCLA team that has so many weapons, and it’s hard to hold them down for the entire game.”

Other Pac-12 games

• Sabrina Ionescu extended her NCAA record for triple-doubles to 25, getting 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds as third-ranked Oregon won 93-61 at California.

• Kiana Williams scored 24 points as No. 4 Stanford edged No. 15 Oregon State 63-60.

• Sam Thomas scored 31 points and No. 11 Arizona — without injured leading scorer Aari McDonald — defeated host Utah 85-69.

Brynna Maxwell of Gig Harbor led Utah with 22 points.

• Reili Richardson and Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 16 points apiece as No. 21 Arizona State beat host Colorado 65-59.