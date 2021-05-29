Former Eastlake High standout Keeli Burton-Oliver has transferred to the Washington State women’s basketball team, the school announced Saturday.

Burton-Oliver led Eastlake to the Class 4A state title as a junior in 2019, earning state tournament MVP honors.

She was the Class 4A player of the year by the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association as a senior after averaging 20.2 points and 14.9 rebounds.

The 6-foot-3 forward originally committed at Arizona State, but didn’t play her freshman season. She has four years of eligibility at WSU.

Baseball

• Washington State (26-23, 13-17 Pac-12) clubbed five doubles to beat Washington (20-30, 6-21) in their season-ending series in Pullman, 9-1. Tristan Peterson was 3 for 5 with two RBI, and Collin Montez was 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Cougars. Ramon Bramasco was 3 for 4 for the Huskies. It was the Cougars’ first winning season since 2015.

• Cal Raleigh continued his hot hitting, extending his hitting streak to 11 games after going 2 for 4 with a homer as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Reno Aces 7-1. Taylor Trammell was 2 for 5 with a homer for Tacoma.