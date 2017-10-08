WSU had to fight for every offensive yard it got on Saturday against the Ducks, but the Cougars had a number of explosive plays for their inside receivers that helped them pull out the win.

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon’s defense was one of the best that Washington State has faced all year, and the Ducks made the Cougars work for every play in WSU’s 33-10 win on Saturday night.

“They were real fast,” said WSU coach Mike Leach. “If we did something, they’d reel it in. I thought we started kinda slow. We did some offensive things, but we weren’t very consistent. We were more consistent in the second half. A lot of the credit goes to Oregon. If you did something, they can mitigate it because they’re pretty fast. It was hard to get something going against them.”

Under new defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt – who beat WSU last year as the defensive coordinator at Colorado – the Ducks (4-2) held the Cougars (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) to a season-low 369 offensive yards and 2 of 13 third down conversions.

Falk threw three touchdowns as the Cougars beat the Ducks in Eugene.

They managed to get pressure on WSU quarterback Luke Falk with a four-man rush, which resulted in some tight coverage down the field. As a result, Falk couldn’t thread very much through to his outside receivers Tavares Martin Jr. and Isaiah Johnson-Mack.

He did, however find some success by going to his inside receivers. On WSU’s fifth offensive series of the game – and three-straight drives that had ended in three-and-outs, Falk finally got something to work.

He hit Jamire Calvin, Kyle Sweet and Renard Bell in quick succession on deep crossing routes. Calvin picked up 25 yards, Sweet got 16 and Bell gained 21.

The Cougars ended up settling for a 25-yard Erik Powell field goal on that drive, but they realized then that they were onto something.

“I think their main focus (was) taking that deep outside stuff away from us,” Falk said. “But in the middle of the field, we kinda exposed them with our slots. They did a great job of getting into space, filling the zones and just making plays.

WSU’s slot receivers combined for 12 of the Cougars’ 24 receptions. Sweet led the way with seven catches for a career-high 86 yards. Calvin had two catches for 26 yards. Bell had three receptions for 45, including his first career score – a 10-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

That touchdown came at the start of the third quarter, finishing a seven-play, 75-yard drive that proved to be WSU’s best of the game.

“It was really big,” Falk said. “In the first half, I think we left a lot of points out there – me in particular – and just going out there and converting on a long third down to start it off kinda takes confidence away from the other side. And punching it in gave us tremendous confidence going into the second half.”

Bell, a redshirt freshman, entered the game second behind Tavares Martin with 329 receiving yards on 17 catches, but strangely, had yet to catch a touchdown.

“He had a good route on a four verticals concept and I missed him earlier,” Falk said of Bell. “So I know he wanted that one, and we came back to the same play and he finally got it.”

Gerard Wicks finally erupts

WSU running back Gerard Wicks tied Gabe Marks for the team lead with 13 touchdowns last season.

But until Saturday night, Wicks’ senior season was off to a quiet start. He’d carried the ball over 15 times for 58 rushing yards and a touchdown, with most of WSU’s carries going to Jamal Morrow and James Williams.

Wicks erupted against the Ducks, carrying seven times to lead the Cougars’ backs with 58 rushing yards to double his season total. He even had a long 21-yard gain at the start of the second quarter that was reminiscent of the runs he used to uncork last year.

So how has he felt about getting less work this season?

In postgame media interviews, Wicks hinted that he’s been dinged up.

“It felt good being back this week and actually feeling OK and going out there without any nicks and pains,” Wicks said. “They called my name and I was ready to go in.”

James Williams ran 11 times for 48 yards and Jamal Morrow had three carries for four yards, though he did his best work in the passing game, catching five balls for 46 yards, including his 41-yard touchdown.

More notes: