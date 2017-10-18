Chris Petersen and Mike Leach are two of 20 candidates for the Bryant coach of the year award

Stefanie Loh
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

With UW ranked No. 12 and Washington State ranked No. 15 the head coaches of both teams have been named as two of 20 candidates for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

UW’s Chris Petersen and WSU’s Mike Leach both have their programs off to 6-1 starts this year. The Huskies have a bye this week while the Cougars host Colorado at home.

Both teams started 6-0 but are coming off surprising upset losses. WSU lost 37-3 to Cal last Friday, and the Huskies lost 13-7 at Arizona State last Saturday.

Here’s the full list of coaches on the watch list for the Bryant Coach of the Year Award:

  • Paul ChrystUniversity of Wisconsin
  • Mark Dantonio– Michigan State University
  • Dave DoerenNorth Carolina State University
  • James FranklinPenn State University
  • Scott FrostUniversity of Central Florida
  • Mike Gundy –Oklahoma State University
  • Clay HeltonUniversity of Southern California
  • Brian KellyUniversity of Notre Dame
  • Mike LeachWashington State University
  • Rocky Long– San Diego State University
  • Urban MeyerOhio State University
  • Mike NorvellUniversity of Memphis
  • Gary Patterson– Texas Christian University
  • Chris Petersen– University of Washington
  • Mark RichtUniversity of Miami
  • Lincoln RileyUniversity of Oklahoma
  • Nick SabanUniversity of Alabama
  • Kirby SmartUniversity of Georgia
  • Charlie StrongUniversity of South Florida
  • Dabo SwinneyClemson University

The finalists for the award will be announced in December. In 2016, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney became the first coach in the history of the Bryant Award to win the award two years in a row.

The winner for the 2017 season will be announced on Jan. 10, 2018 during the awards dinner and ceremony at the Hilton Americas in Houston.

