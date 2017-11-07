Luke Falk is a Davey O'Brien semifinalist for the third year running

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk has been named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Tuesday.

For the third year in a row, Falk is one of 16 semifinalists still in the running for the award that goes to the best college quarterback .

Falk, a 6-foot-4, 223-pound senior from Logan, Utah, is a three-year starter for the 19th-ranked Cougars, who 8-2 and still in the running for a Pac-12 North title.

Falk enters the week leading the Pac-12 Conference with 2,913 passing yards and 26 touchdowns and an 8-2 record. He has earned six career Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, with two coming this season. His 68.3 completion percentage is the fourth-highest in the country. In the win over No. 18 Stanford last week, Falk became the Pac-12’s all-time leader in passing yards (13,806) and is two touchdown passes away from breaking Matt Barkley’s (USC) conference record of 116 career passing touchdowns.

Falk is the Pac-12 and WSU record holder for passing yards, total offense (13,453), plays (2,171), completions (1,327), attempts (1,931) and 300-yard games (28). He also owns the WSU record for wins by a quarterback with 26.

The Davey O’Brien foundation will name its three finalists for the award on Nov. 21. The winner will be announced on Dec. 7.