PULLMAN — Jordan Lee played in 47 of Nevada’s 48 games the previous four seasons. He hadn’t missed a game since 2018, his freshman year.

In his second appearance for Washington State — a Week 2 win at Wisconsin — the senior transfer strong safety suffered a lower-body injury, which kept him out three weeks.

“Missing the past few games after missing like one my whole career, I was kind of down about it,” Lee said this week. “There were some times that I definitely cried in my coach’s office. I had a couple of one on ones, just being frustrated, ‘Why is this happening right now?’

“Whenever I get my shot, I know I’ll take advantage of it. I always stayed prepared.”

Lee made an impact almost immediately last Saturday when he returned for the Cougars’ 30-14 loss at No. 6 USC.

Although he considers himself to be more on the quiet side, Lee couldn’t help but let out his emotions after producing a defensive highlight early in the game.

With the Trojans facing a third-and-one in the second quarter, Lee crept up to the line on a blitz and identified the play. He avoided a blocker and burst into the backfield, tripping up Jordan Addison on a receiver sweep for a loss of 6 yards.

Lee popped up and launched into a dance as his teammates huddled around him for a quick welcome-back party.

“I’m not really a big celebrator, but I had to release it all,” Lee said. “For me, my first few plays back out there after a few weeks, I was just ecstatic to be with my team and celebrate with my team, and make a big play for the team. I hope I can make more in the future. I know more will come.”

Limited to just 25 of 69 defensive snaps against the Trojans, Lee finished third on the team with six tackles and led the Cougars with 1½ tackles for loss. He will see his workload expand when he returns to the starting lineup Saturday.

“We’ll probably get him to about 50 snaps this week,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said.

With their veteran safety back in the fold, the Cougars (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) visit Oregon State (4-2, 1-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Corvallis. Lee, known most for his tackling ability, will be a crucial piece for the WSU defense against the Beavers’ strong ground game.

“I just think J-Lee is an elite box defender,” Dickert said of the 5-foot-11, 202-pounder. “There were a couple of times in last week’s game that [USC] had an extra hat for him, and he beats the block and goes and makes a big play. He just has that feel in that box and that aggressiveness — which in this game [against the Beavers] is going to be everything.”

Lee, who has played in 50 career games, adds poise to WSU’s secondary. His experience provides a boost in confidence for the Cougars’ less-proven safeties: freshman backup Jaden Hicks and junior-college transfer free safety Sam Lockett III.

“When [Lee] is out there, everybody is really calm,” Dickert said, “because he’s just seen all the checks. He knows where we’re supposed to be, and he’s a really good communicator and leader.”

While working through the injury, Lee adopted additional leadership responsibilities and mentored his younger teammates. He took on a “big-brother role” for Hicks and got a head start on his next career.

“Being a coach is what I want to do in the future,” said Lee, who felt “uplifted” as he saw Hicks absorb the teaching and make strides.

During a difficult three-week stretch out of action, Lee kept himself busy. He soaked up insights from assistant coaches and viewed the game through a different lens.

“Just having my coach be in my ear — ‘Coach these guys up. Tell them what you would have done [on a play],’ ” Lee said. “Of course, I’ve been more vocal in that aspect, but I feel like it’s the same whether I’m on the field or not playing.

“With how old I am, I just have to stay ready and everything will take care of itself. I have a good feel for the game no matter how long I’m out.”