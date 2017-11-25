Hercules Mata'afa ejected in third quarter of Apple Cup

Washington State suffered a huge loss early in the third quarter when defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa was ejected for targeting after a big hit on UW quarterback Jake Browning.

With UW up 24-0, Mata’afa and Dan Ekuale combined to chase down Browning on third-and-8 from the UW 35-yard line, early in the third quarter.

Ekulae hit Browning low as he released the ball, but Mata’afa went in a little higher, and his helmet made contact with Browning’s, knocking the quarterback’s head backwards.

The play was ruled a personal foul with targeting on Mata’afa, and the ruling was upheld after a review.

Under NCAA rules, because the targeting penalty occurred in the second half, Mata’afa will have to sit out the first half of WSU’s bowl game.

Mata’afa entered the game leading WSU with 21.5 TFL and 9.5 sacks. He was replaced by junior Nick Begg.