Hercules Mata'afa is one of 15 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award

Washington State defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

The Walter Camp award is the fourth-oldest college football award nationally, and WSU QB Luke Falk was a semifinalist for it last season.

Mata’afa leads the Pac-12 and is third nationally with 21.5 tackles-for-loss. His conference-leading 9.5 sacks are tied for fifth-most nationally.

Mata’afa, a redshirt junior from Lahaina, Hawaii, was recently named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week after his five tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in WSU’s win over Utah last Saturday.

The Cougars (9-2, overall, 6-2 Pac-12) are on a bye this week, and will finish the regular season against UW next Saturday. If they win, they will clinch the Pac-12 North and advance to the Pac-12 title game.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year is voted on by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors. The five finalists will be announced on Nov. 29, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 7.