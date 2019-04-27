Three-hundred sixty-seven days ago, long before his Twitter account, right arm or brown mustache would draw thousands and thousands of followers, Gardner Minshew drafted a tweet on the eve of the 2018 NFL draft.

“365 days to prove why my name should get called! #NFLDraft2019,” he wrote.

Ten simple words from a quarterback whose career had constantly been derailed, but whose confidence was never bruised. How prophetic they were.

365 days to prove why my name should get called! #NFLDraft2019 — Gardner Minshew (@GardnerMinshew5) April 25, 2018

Minshew, the well-traveled quarterback who ventured to Washington State and broke a litany of passing records in his final college football season, was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The pick was announced at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, by former Jaguars player Damon Jones, the organization’s first-ever tight end to be drafted, and a Jacksonville super fan.

The moment #WSU’s Gardner Minshew was selected by the Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/qTPmsw74iS — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) April 27, 2019

Minshew becomes the 11th Cougar quarterback to be selected in the draft and the second in as many years to come off the board in the sixth round after Luke Falk was picked by the Tennessee Titans in 2018. He’s the second Cougar to be selected in the 2019 draft, coming off the board two days after his left tackle, Andre Dillard, was picked in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his lone season at WSU, Minshew threw for passing yards galore, leading the nation in yards per game (397.6) while completing better than 70 percent of his throws for 4,779 total yards and 38 touchdown passes.

#WSU’s Gardner Minshew just fulfilled a lifelong dream. Since early elementary school, he was eyeing an @NFL career. This was an assignment for second grade teacher Martia West. “You have to have a 18 or up on your ACT to play. You must like football. You have to be strong.” pic.twitter.com/ZrOwY7NkCY — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) April 27, 2019

Coug QBs in draft

(since 1960)

2019 – Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville (sixth round)

2018 – Luke Falk, Tennessee (sixth round)

2008 – Alex Brink, Houston (seventh round)

1998 – Ryan Leaf, San Diego (first round)

1993 – Drew Bledsoe, New England (first round)

1986 – Mark Rypien, Washington (sixth round)

1983 – Clete Casper, Los Angeles (12th round)

1981 – Samoa Samoa, Cincinnati (ninth round)

1979 – Jack Thompson, Cincinnati (first round)

1973 – Ty Paine, New York Giants (ninth round)

1963 – Dave Mathieson, Chicago (sixth round)