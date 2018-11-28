Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew was named one of five finalists for the Walter Camp National Player of the Year Award.

PULLMAN — Gardner Minshew’s historic season for Washington State continues to receive national recognition.

On Wednesday morning, the fifth-year graduate transfer quarterback was named one of five finalists for the Walter Camp National Player of the Year Award — widely considered the second-most prestigious award in college football, behind the Heisman Trophy.

Three other quarterbacks were named finalists — Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and West Virginia’s Will Grier — along with linebacker Josh Allen of Kentucky.

The Walter Camp award is voted on by 130 coaches and sports-information directors. The winner will be announced Dec. 6 on ESPN and receive the trophy at the Walter Camp Foundation’s 52nd national awards banquet Jan. 12 at Yale University.

Minshew, the nation’s leading passer, has thrown for 4,477 yards this season. His 433 completions and 613 passing attempts are also tops in the nation, while his 36 touchdowns are tied for fourth. Minshew has thrown nine interceptions in 12 games, or one for every 68 pass attempts.

He needs 120 yards in WSU’s bowl game to break the Cougars’ season passing mark, held by Connor Halliday (4,597 in 2013) and 238 to break Jared Goff’s Pac-12 record of 4,714, set in 2015 at Cal.

Minshew came to WSU after playing two seasons at East Carolina.

Ga. Tech’s Johnson retires

ATLANTA — Paul Johnson, the longest-serving Georgia Tech coach in a half-century and architect of a triple-option offense that was an anomaly among Power Five schools, announced his retirement after 11 seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

The 61-year-old Johnson revealed the surprising decision after meeting with his players. It came just four days after Georgia Tech closed the regular season with a lopsided loss to No. 4 Georgia .

Johnson, who also coached at Georgia Southern and Navy, compiled a career record of 82-59 at the Atlantic Coast Conference school, including eight bowl appearances and three trips to the league championship game.

Brohm turns down Louisville

Jeff Brohm thought long and hard about returning home to rebuild his alma mater’s football team.

Turns out, the timing was off. Besides, he was happy building Purdue’s program.

One day after reportedly meeting with Louisville officials in central Indiana, Brohm informed Boilermakers athletic director Mike Bobinski he was turning down the Cardinals job so he could stay in West Lafayette.

Notes

• Oklahoma has the Big 12’s top offensive player for the fourth season in a row. Sooners junior quarterback Kyler Murray was selected as the offensive player of the year.

• Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, who set Big Ten records for passing yards and TDs in a season, is the conference’s offensive player of the year.