PULLMAN — Could Washington State coach Jake Dickert be a candidate for a job elsewhere?

The Athletic has reported so. According to a new report that surfaced Friday morning, Dickert is a “strong candidate” for the head-coach opening at Michigan State, who fired former coach Mel Tucker for cause on Wednesday.

“Having coached at all levels of college football, Dickert has unique perspective on the game and that seems to have really helped shape him,” wrote reporter Bruce Feldman.

The story lists two candidates as the Spartans’ possible top choices: Dickert and Lance Leipold, the head coach at Kansas.

Dickert is under contract at WSU through 2027, thanks to a one-year extension he signed in January. In November 2021, when he accepted the Cougs’ head coaching position, he agreed to a five-year deal.

Advertising

If Dickert were to terminate his contract early, he would owe WSU a pricey buyout. That dollar amount is unclear as it depends on how early he would be leaving.

So far this fall, Dickert has led the Cougs to a perfect 4-0 record, with two ranked wins (over then-No. 19 Wisconsin and over then-No. 14 Oregon State). Quarterback Cameron Ward has blossomed into a sleeper Heisman Trophy candidate and, before WSU’s Oct. 7 road matchup with UCLA, the Cougs are off to their best start in six seasons.

Does the move make sense for Dickert? That depends on which way you look at it. On one hand, the Pac-12’s future is hazy as ever, and this would give Dickert a chance to move to a more secure landing spot.

Still, Dickert has spent the last couple months reinforcing his commitment to WSU, especially as it looks for its next conference home.

“I think it is my job to stand up for the people of Washington State, because I think these decisions greatly impact all of us,” Dickert said on Tuesday, referencing the Pac-12’s collapse. “It impacts our academic institution, our faculty, student body, alumni, the community, Pullman at large. I mean, the grocery store owner down the street. Fighting for my staff and their families, all the men and women in our athletics programs. It’s really important.”