PULLMAN — Washington State’s Chau Smith-Wade has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the Pac-12, showing his ability last season to blanket receivers, make tackles and force fumbles.

For fans who watched him have that success, it might be surprising to hear this:

“I’m actually an offensive player at heart,” Smith-Wade, a junior who is 5 feet 11 and 176 pounds.

Smith-Wade excelled at running back and cornerback in high school. As a senior at Simeon Career Academy in Chicago in 2019, he rushed 22 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns to lead his team to a victory in the Public League football championship.

“I really do miss the fun that running backs have, when you’re hitting the hole, you’re taking hits and you’re just rolling around like a bowling ball,” he said.

His introduction to cornerback came in the eighth grade at a football camp when he was living in Denver. There was not much doubt what position Smith-Wade would play at WSU when he signed as a three-star recruit.

“I trained for cornerback because I knew that the paycheck is better (than for running backs),” he said.

Smith-Wade has made marked improvement at WSU. As a true freshman in the shortened 2020 season, he played in two of four games, making eight tackles, including one for loss and had a pass breakup.

He played in all 11 games in the 2021 season, and got his first career start in the Sun Bowl. He finished with 16 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, one interception and three pass breakups.

Last year, he became one of the team’s top defenders, starting all 12 regular-season games and making 43 tackles (two for loss), forcing three fumbles and recovering one, and recording eight pass breakups and two interceptions.

He earned Pro Football Focus’ third-best defensive grade among Pac-12 cornerbacks, and was named honorable mention all-Pac-12. He was one of four Cougars to be named preseason second-team all-Pac-12 this summer (WSU had no first-teamers).

WSU coach Jake Dickert had a one-word answer when asked what has led to Smith-Wade’s sharp and steady improvement.

“Maturity,” said Dickert, who then repeated the word for emphasis. “Chau is a different person today than when he got here. It’s another example of when you change your habits and when you’re disciplined to the process, the results are going to come, and he’s just been incredible.

“That’s going from being on (the missed class) list to getting straight A’s. He’s now one of our most consistent and confident players and he’s one of those guys that, when I talk about bridging the gap from off the field to on the field, here it is. He changed all his habits, he matured greatly and now he’s seeing tremendous successes on the field.”

Smith-Wade agreed with Dickert’s assessment.

“I came here when I was 17 so there’s a lot of growth that can happen in three years,” he said. “I do think that the growth comes from off the field first. I mean, most of our time is spent off the field, so I might as well have matured in that aspect first before I brought it to the field, and it translated easily.”

Smith-Wade said that toward the end of his sophomore year, he made the decision to “lock in” when it came to academics.

“Now I see the importance in taking great habits off the field and bringing it onto the field,” he said.

Smith-Wade had five tackles and a pass breakup in his first career start in the 2021 Sun Bowl, and he has been a starter since.

“I felt like I was ready to go the whole (2021) season, and that last game (in the Sun Bowl) just allowed me to just showcase what was all built up through the season,” Smith-Wade said.

Smith-Wade said the success he had last season was what he had envisioned, but he took the accolades in stride.

“I really handled it how it should have been handled. It’s just an award, take it, celebrate it for a little bit, then get back to it,” he said.

Smith-Wade said he doesn’t feel like a star on the team, and said he doesn’t think his elevated status on the team affects his relationships.

“I feel like the relationships here are so authentic,” he said. “The men are great. I love this locker room.”

Smith-Wade said he “knows (the secondary) is going to perform great because our relationship has improved as a whole, just off the field.”

“Anytime you see that, it is destined for the chemistry to be amazing on the field,” he said.

Smith-Wade said veteran members of the secondary got together in the offseason to talk about being closer as a unit.

“There’s things that I didn’t even know about the guys that I should have known, so we got together and said, ‘Man, let’s build a relationship with each other,'” he said.

Smith-Wade said getting an interception is the highlight for a cornerback (he has three in his career), but he also loves making his first tackle in a game.

And if there was a play in which Smith-Wade could run the ball?

He said he’s all in.