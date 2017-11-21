WSU defensive coordinator is one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award

Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award that goes to the nation’s best assistant coach annually.

In his third year as WSU’s defensive coordinator, Grinch has turned the Cougars into a defensive force. WSU ranks 11th nationally in total defense (allowing an average of 303.8 yards per game). The Cougars also rank second nationally with 94 tackles for loss, third in turnovers forced (27), and sixth in sacks (36).

Grinch came to WSU from Missouri in 2015. In three years, he’s overhauled the Cougars’ defense, and his emphasis on turnovers has become part of WSU’s defensive identity.

WSU forced eight turnovers in 2014 before Grinch took over. This season, the Cougars have more than tripled that, with 27 turnovers forced, including seven against Utah two weeks ago. The Cougars are now 19-4 under Grinch when forcing multiple turnovers per game.

Five finalists will be selected from the list of 15 semifinalists, and they’ll travel to Little Rock, Ark. for the winner to be announced at the Broyles Award ceremony on Dec. 5.

Here’s the full list of Broyles Award semifinalists: