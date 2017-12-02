Johnson-Mack wants to leave WSU to be closer to his two young kids. He says the Cougars won't grant him his release.

Washington State receiver Isaiah Johnson-Mack announced on Thursday that he has decided to leave WSU and transfer to a school closer to his hometown of Belle Glade, Fla., because he wanted to be closer to his family.

But on Saturday afternoon, Johnson-Mack tweeted that he didn’t understand the transfer process and that WSU coach Mike Leach had “denied my release.”

“I want to transfer closer to home and be with my 2 y/o (sic) son and soon to be 1 y/o daughter,” Johnson-Mack wrote in his tweet. “Now I have to go through the appeal process.”

Johnson-Mack also made reference to Leach’s reported interview with Tennessee athletic director John Currie last week, saying in the tweet, “Yet he was visiting with Tennessee the other day. I don’t get this double standard.”

The tweet went up shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, but was deleted later that afternoon.

Leach said Saturday afternoon through a WSU Athletics spokesperson that he had been out on the road recruiting last week, and will be out on the road recruiting again this week, but that he plans to meet with Johnson-Mack on Friday and that “we will resolve the issue.”

Johnson-Mack caught 60 balls for 555 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore at WSU this season. He played last year as a true freshman, so if the Cougars grant him his release to transfer and he goes to another FBS school, he’ll have to sit out 2018 but will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2019.