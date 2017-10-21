WSU established offensive balance, throwing it 43 times and running it 35 more. On a night when it was all the Buffaloes could do to reel in a pass, the Cougars outgained their opponent 406-174.

PULLMAN — The swirling rainstorm that arrived at Martin Stadium hours before the Homecoming crowd did Saturday night could’ve made it another catastrophic week for Luke Falk and the Washington State Air Raid.

Instead, the 15th-ranked Cougars recouped on offense, rediscovered their form on defense and drowned the visiting Colorado Buffaloes 28-0 on a swampy night on the Palouse.

Swampy didn’t necessarily mean sloppy for the Cougars (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12).

The rain caused some miscues here and there, but WSU established offensive balance, throwing it 43 times and running it 35 more. On a night when it was all the Buffaloes (4-4, 1-4) could do to reel in a pass, the Cougars outgained their opponent 406-174.

Falk will need another game or two to crack Sean Mannion’s career Pac-12 passing yards record, but WSU’s senior quarterback rebounded from an abysmal outing at California that saw him intercepted five times and sacked nine more.

When WSU coach Mike Leach was asked his assessment of the game, he answered, “Less pathetic,” making a reference to that Cal game.

“There’s plenty of things we can improve on.”

Falk completed 17 of 34 passes for 197 yards and threw three touchdowns to reignite WSU’s offense eight days after the Cougars were kept without a touchdown and held to three points in their first defeat of the 2017 campaign.

The WSU signal-caller finished the game with fewer completions than he has in his career and matched the fewest attempts he’s ever had in one of his least productive games as a Cougar. But Falk still took down some Pac-12 records along the way, jumping Mannion for most career pass attempts and former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota for total offense.

WSU’s offense hit some snags early on and didn’t adjust until the second quarter. Colorado’s offense never did.

Buffs coach Mike MacIntyre yanked quarterback Steven Montez at halftime after Colorado’s starter threw incomplete on his first seven attempts and hit on only 4 of 13 passes for 21 yards by halftime. Backup Sam Noyer was only slightly better, finishing 7 of 18 for 53 yards.

The Cougars also kept Colorado’s stud tailback, Phillip Lindsay, in check for the most part. For the first time this season, the senior was kept out of the end zone and finished with just 98 yards on 29 carries for an average of 3.4 yards per carry.

There were four punts and five offensive possessions in the game’s first eight minutes and it took the Buffaloes the entirety of the first quarter to secure a first down. When the period ended, the teams were deadlocked at 0-0 but had already punted six times.

The Cougars stymied Colorado’s first drive of the second quarter and the Buffaloes lost a starting offensive lineman when left tackle Jeromy Irwin was ejected for targeting on an illegal block on defensive end Derek Moore.

That seemed to catapult the WSU offense, because the Cougars then picked up 6 yards on a Gerard Wicks rush and 16 more when Falk broke off the longest run of his career to reach midfield. True-freshman wide receiver Tay Martin got a step on his defender on the next play and hauled in a 50-yard touchdown pass on a post play — the first score of his career — to put the Cougars on the board.

Lindsay ran free for 24 yards on the next drive, but the Cougars stuffed the Buffaloes again and took over on their own 19-yard line. Falk zipped four consecutive passes to four different receivers and then completed a pass to redshirt-sophomore wideout Brandon Arconado for an 18-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.

That was the score at halftime, and the Cougars padded their advantage in the third quarter when Jamal Morrow took an inside handoff from Falk and plunged into the end zone from 9 yards out. WSU reached 28-0 in the fourth quarter when Falk capped a 10-play, 52-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to redshirt-freshman receiver Renard Bell.