Cole Madison and Luke Falk were the only two WSU players drafted in the 2018 NFL draft, but here's a look at where some of the others might end up.
Hercules Mata’afa went undrafted in the NFL draft, but it didn’t take him long to find a home.
About an hour after the conclusion of the draft, Mata’afa announced on Twitter that he had signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
Mata’afa left WSU after his junior season to enter the draft, and was invited to the NFL combine. But his relatively small size and the likelihood that he might have to switch from defensive line to linebacker – a position he has not played – could have factored into him going undrafted.
Thank you #Vikings pic.twitter.com/gq4hUNVjI4
— Hercules Mata’afa (@herculesuluao50) April 28, 2018
DT Daniel Ekuale signed with the Cleveland Browns over an offer from the Oakland Raiders. Ekuale said the Raiders – who drafted Shalom Luani in the seventh round last year – were the first team to call toward the end of the draft. But he ultimately signed with the Browns instead in part because he might have a better chance of making the team in Cleveland since the Raiders just drafted two defensive tackles.
LB Frankie Luvu signed with the New York Jets as a UDFA. Luvu will join a defense that features former WSU DT Xavier Cooper, who signed with the Jets in February.
This post will be updated as more WSU players sign with NFL teams.
