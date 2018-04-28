Cole Madison and Luke Falk were the only two WSU players drafted in the 2018 NFL draft, but here's a look at where some of the others might end up.

Hercules Mata’afa went undrafted in the NFL draft, but it didn’t take him long to find a home.

About an hour after the conclusion of the draft, Mata’afa announced on Twitter that he had signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Mata’afa left WSU after his junior season to enter the draft, and was invited to the NFL combine. But his relatively small size and the likelihood that he might have to switch from defensive line to linebacker – a position he has not played – could have factored into him going undrafted.