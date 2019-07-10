Jalen Thompson, whose Washington State career ended unceremoniously two weeks ago when the standout safety learned he’d lost his final season of eligibility, was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of Wednesday’s NFL supplemental draft.

The All-Pac-12 safety had been projected to be a mid-round selection in this year’s supplemental draft, which is held for players whose eligibility has changed since April’s NFL draft.

Thompson would’ve been a potential All-American had he returned to the Cougars this fall for his senior season, but the Downey, California, native committed an NCAA violation that forced him to lose a year of eligibility. The infraction resulted from the purchase of an over-the-counter supplement, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review.

Timm Rosenbach, who played quarterback for the Cougars in the late 1980s, is the only other player in school history to have been chosen in the supplemental draft. Rosenbach did not declare for the NFL draft before its deadline and thus joined a pool of five players who were taken in the supplemental draft. Rosenbach became a first-round selection of the Phoenix Cardinals.