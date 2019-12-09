For the first time in nearly three decades, a Washington State football player has been named to the Academic All-America first team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Senior wide receiver Brandon Arconado was so honored for his 3.65 grade-point average. He already has a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and is working toward his master’s in business administration.

The last time the Cougars had someone on the first team was in 1991 with kicker Jason Hanson. Chima Nwachukwu, a safety, was a second-team selection in 2010.

“Brandon is awesome, exactly the kind of student-athlete you root for,” said Nancy Swanger, the faculty athletic representative at WSU who also serves as associate dean and director of the WSU Carson College of Business. “He strives for excellence in all that he does and is a great ambassador for Washington State University. Brandon should take pride in this tremendous accomplishment.”

Arconado leads the Pac-12 with six 100-yard games receiving and has six touchdown catches.

Only two Pac-12 athletes made the 25-player first team. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was selected the team member of the year with a 4.00 in biology. Oregon offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton was the only Pac-12 player on the 25-man second team.

NOTES

• Jill Townsend of Gonzaga was named the women’s basketball player of the week in the West Coast Conference. Townsend, out of Okanogan, led the Zags to victories at Montana State and Washington State by averaging 15 points a game and shooting 66.6% from the field. She added six rebounds a game.

• Everett defenseman Jake Christiansen was named the Western Hockey League player of the week after five goals and three assists in three games. He had a plus-seven rating in the three games as the Silvertips improved their record to 21-6-1-0.

• Three Washington State women soccer players, fresh off their historic run to the College Cup, have joined U.S. National teams. Senior Morgan Weaver and junior Makamae Gomera-Stevens will join the senior national team in training in Florida while sophomore Mykiaa Minniss joins the U-20 team.