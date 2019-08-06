LEWISTON, Idaho – “I’m not Gardner.”

While there wasn’t any discernible malice or irritation in Gage Gubrud’s voice when the quarterback uttered those three words after Washington State’s fifth fall practice, and fourth at Lewiston’s Sacajawea Junior High, there may have been a small trace of fatigue — intentional or otherwise.

While Tuesday was Gubrud’s first group interview as a signal-caller for WSU since joining up with the Cougars in February, the Eastern Washington transfer has already been asked a few-dozen times about the man and mustache he’s trying to replace, and probably prepped himself for the questions a few-dozen more.

Nobody who matters realistically expects Gubrud to mirror Gardner Minshew — whether his record-shattering numbers, or affable personality — but there’s still something to be said for setting the record straight.

“They look at it and how much success a grad transfer had last year and it gets really exciting and everyone wants to make a story on another grad transfer coming in,” Gubrud said. “Oh, could it be the same? Could it be worse? We’re all different people. It’s a new team, nothing we did last year as a team matters for this year.

“I don’t lead the same way as Gardner, I don’t throw the ball the same way as Gardner. So they’re all different things and Gardner’s a great quarterback, but we go about things differently.”

No, the Cougars don’t expect Gubrud to grow out his facial hair, or adopt any other Minshewisms for that matter. While they wouldn’t mind another hallmark season from whoever replaces the 2018 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, they’d prefer their latest grad transfer do things his own way.

Speaking of that, in Cheney, Gubrud, among his other traits, was known for extending plays with his feet. When the pass rush looked to envelope him, Gubrud often slipped away from potential harm and found a receiver downfield or chewed up the real estate with his feet.

WSU’s signal-callers aren’t “live” during fall camp, so the defensive linemen generally pump their brakes once they get into the backfield, at times making it hard to distinguish a sack from a positive gain. But even during the watered-down “team periods,” Gubrud has found opportunities to display his unique improvisation, reaffirming he hasn’t lost a step since fracturing a toe playing for the Eagles last fall, and suffering a foot/ankle injury before spring camp in Pullman this March.

On Saturday, when a botched snap rolled to his feet, the QB coolly fielded the ball before rolling left out of the pocket and throwing to Dezmon Patmon on the run for a touchdown.

Many have pegged Gubrud as a favorite to win WSU’s quarterback job based on career reps and accolades, but coach Mike Leach vowed to make it an honest three-man battle. So far, Gubrud, Trey Tinsley and Anthony Gordon have produced highlights and stomached errors, but Leach is no closer to making a decision on his starter than he was five days ago.

“We’re kind of accumulating data, information, evaluation,” Leach said Tuesday. “You see something every day and the biggest thing is who’s consistent.”