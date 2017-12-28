WSU quarterback Luke Falk has played his final game for the Cougars. He's sitting out the Holiday Bowl with a left-hand injury and sophomore quarterback Tyler Hilinski earned his first career start against Michigan State.

SAN DIEGO – As it turned out, Washington State’s Apple Cup loss to UW was quarterback Luke Falk final game as a Cougar. Hampered by an injury to his left (non-throwing) wrist, Falk was forced to sit out Thursday’s Holiday Bowl game against Michigan State, and sophomore backup quarterback Tyler Hilinski made his first career start for WSU.

Falk, a redshirt senior, has played with an injured left wrist all year, a source told The Seattle Times. And WSU coach Mike Leach seemed to confirm this Wednesday when he told media at the Holiday Bowl coaches news conference, “He has had something on his hand all year, and hence, we named him the King Slayer.”

Aside from that comment, Leach was, as usual, cryptic about Falk’s injury, saying, “he’s doing great. You can use your imagination all you want about the cast.”

Falk dressed for the game and threw passes in pre-game warmups, but, tellingly, it was Hilinski who took reps with the first team offensive line right before the teams returned to the locker room for the final time before kickoff.

When the teams emerged from the locker room and took the field for the game, Falk was in sweats, and Hilinski was suited up in uniform. Trey Tinsley, a sophomore who has never played in a college game, will serve as the backup quarterback.

Questions surrounding Falk’s status for the Holiday Bowl began when Falk was spotted at practice on Tuesday with a black cast on his left forearm, and he appeared to try to hide his left hand from sight at WSU’s bowl events this week, keeping it shoved into his sweatshirt pocket during a tour of the USS Essex.

Falk emerged from the locker room before the game at SDCCU Stadium on Thursday evening with a black glove and a cast on his left hand. He joined the Cougars in pre-game stretching and went down the line of stretching players to shake hands with each of his teammates. He did calisthenics with the team, but appeared to treat his left hand gingerly, barely moving it while jogging back and forth on the field.

Hilinski makes his first career start for the Cougars in a game in which WSU is also breaking in some new outside receivers. WSU lost its top two receivers – Tavares Martin Jr. and Isaiah Johnson-Mack – earlier this month, and outside receivers Dezmon Patmon and Tay Martin both made their first career starts against the Spartans.

Hilinski a 6-foot-3, 213-pounder from Claremont, Calif., has played in seven games this year, and he’s completed 91 of 129 passes for 904 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Hilinski’s finest moment came against Boise State, when Falk left the game with an injury, and Hilinski went 25 of 33 for 240 yards and threw three touchdowns and one pick to lead WSU to a comeback 47-44 win over the Broncos in triple overtime.

Hilinski also saw substantial playing time when he was called upon to replace Falk against Arizona. However, that game didn’t go as well. Hilinski rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more scores, but also threw four interceptions in WSU’s eventual 58-37 defeat.

Hilinski has made 11 career appearances over the last two seasons, and has a career 72.3 completion percentage, with seven interceptions and seven touchdowns.

As a quarterback, he’s significantly more mobile than Falk, but has a higher touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Falk will close out his WSU career with 14,486 career passing yards and 119 passing touchdowns, most in WSU and Pac-12 history.

In addition, the former walk-on from Logan, Utah owns Pac-12 records for pass attempts (2,055), pass completions (1,404), career offense (14,086) and plays (2,306), and is seventh on the NCAA’s career passing yardage list, sixth in career passing yards per game (336.9) and 10th in touchdown passes.

Falk won the Burlsworth Trophy this year that goes to the top former walk-on in the nation, finished as a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist and was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection.

He’ll leave WSU as the winningest quarterback in school history, having led the Cougars to 27 wins in 40 career starts.

RB Gerard Wicks also missing bowl game due to injury

Senior linebacker Gerard Wicks was not dressed for the Holiday Bowl game. Wicks wore his jersey and sweatpants on the sidelines before the game, and did not participate in warmups.

Wicks was injured at the end of the Stanford game, and has missed the last two games due to an unspecified injury, and it appears that he has not yet been cleared to return to play.

Ryan Leaf in the house

Former WSU quarterback Ryan Leaf, who’s now based in Los Angeles, came down to San Diego to watch the Cougars’ bowl game in person, and was on the sidelines chatting with the team before the game.