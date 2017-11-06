WSU's Luke Falk earns second Pac-12 offensive player of the week honor this season

For the second time this season, Washington State quarterback Luke Falk has been named the Pac-12’s offensive player of the week. In doing so, he broke Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate’s record-setting four-week hold on the award.

Falk, a fifth-year senior, became the Pac-12’s all-time leader in career passing yards last weekend, completing 34 of 48 passes for 337 yards in the Cougars’ 24-21 win over Stanford.

Falk now has 13,806 passing yards, breaking former Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion’s record of 13,600.

The Cougars’ senior quarterback threw three touchdowns and one interception last weekend as the Cougars’ upset the 18th-ranked Cardinal to stay in the Pac-12 North title race.

Falk engineered an 11-play, 94-yard drive in the fourth quarter that culminated with a game-winning touchdown pass to Jamire Calvin.

This is Falk’s second Pac-12 offensive player of the week award this season. He was last named offensive player of the week for the week of Sept. 17, following the Oregon State game.