Luke Falk became the 11th quarterback in WSU history to get drafted, and in an eerie coincidence, the Titans picked him at the same spot - 199th overall - where the Patriots picked his idol, Tom Brady, in 2000.

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk’s long NFL draft wait ended Saturday afternoon when he was selected by Tennessee Titans in the sixth round, with the 199th overall pick.

Falk entered the weekend widely projected as a fourth or fifth round pick, right behind the “Big Five” of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. But he ending up waiting a lot longer than expected for his big phone call.

Falk was the ninth quarterback drafted overall. The Steelers took Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph in the third round, and the fourth round on Saturday started out with the New York Giants taking Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta 108th overall. The Dallas Cowboys then took Western Kentucky’s Mike White in the fifth round before the Titans finally picked Falk.

Falk becomes the 11th quarterback to get drafted in WSU school history, and the first since the Houston Texans took Alex Brink in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL draft. Interestingly, he’s not the first Cougar quarterback to join the Titans – his mentor Jason Gesser signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent immediately following the 2003 NFL draft.

WSU Cougars in the NFL Draft since 1960 Most players drafted in one year: Eight, 1978 Last time... ... a WSU player was drafted in the 7th round: 2017 - FS Shalom Luani (Oakland Raiders, 221st overall)

... a WSU player was drafted in the 6th round: 2011 - C Zack Williams (Carolina Panthers, 203rd overall)

... a WSU player was drafted in the 5th round: 2016 - OL Joe Dahl (Detroit Lions, 151st overall)

... a WSU player was drafted in the 4th round: 2015 - WR Vince Mayle (Cleveland Browns, 123rd overall)

... a WSU player was drafted in the 3rd round: 2015 - DL Xavier Cooper (Cleveland Browns, 96th overall)

... a WSU player was drafted in the 2nd round: 2002 - DB Lamont Thompson (Cincinnati Bengals, 41st overall) Eight, 1978

It’s worth mentioning that New England’s Tom Brady, the quarterback whom Falk has modeled himself after, was drafted 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Falk has often cited Brady’s underdog story as an inspiration because he, too, has always been the underdog. Falk went to WSU as a walk-on before ultimately winning the starting job, and he’ll likely view his next challenge — winning a spot on the Titans’ roster — in the same vein.

Falk will go to a team anchored by former Oregon Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Titans drafted Mariota No. 2 overall in 2015, and the fourth year pro is coming off his best season. Mariota led the Titans to the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs, losing 35-14 to New England in January.

Falk’s main competition for the backup job behind Mariota is Blaine Gabbert, whom the Titans signed last month. The Titans also have backup quarterbacks Alex Tanney and Tyler Ferguson on the roster.

As an added bonus, Falk’s two sisters, Natalee and Alexa, already live in Nashville, Tenn., so the quarterback will get to be close to family.

In five years at WSU, Falk rewrote the Pac-12 and school record books, finishing his career as the Pac-12’s all-time leading passer, with 14,486 passing yards and 119 touchdown passes.

But even as the records fell left and right during his senior season, Falk always maintained that only one stat truly mattered to him: wins.

“I just wanted to win games. As long as we won games I was fine,” Falk said in an interview with The Seattle Times earlier this month.

Falk finished his WSU career as the winningest quarterback in school history, with a 27-13 career record that includes a school record seven fourth quarter comeback wins.