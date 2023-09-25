PULLMAN — Cameron Ward just keeps putting the country on notice.

Washington State’s quarterback was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday, following his outing in No. 16 WSU’s 38-35 win over then-No. 14 Oregon State over the weekend.

In that one, Ward completed 28 of 34 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns, plus one rushing score. He completed 19 of his first 20 passes, and he hit his final 14 passes of the first half. With a 62-yard touchdown strike to Kyle Williams on the second play from scrimmage, Ward also connected on the longest play of his WSU career.

All of that helped him secure Pro Football Focus’ third-best quarterback grade in the country and the fourth-best passing grade for Week 4. So far, Ward has the most pass attempts in FBS this season without an interception (141) and ranks among the top 10 in total offense (1498 yards, second), passing yards (1,389, third), passing yards per game (347.3, third), passing touchdowns (13, fourth) and passing efficiency (187.6, ninth).