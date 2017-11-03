WSU police are seeking felony charges against a USC player following an alleged assault against a Cougar fan after a game earlier this season.
The WSU Cougars defense punished USC in a thrilling 30-27 win on Friday, Sept. 29 in Pullman. But the most punishing hit of the night came from a Trojan after the game, and he reportedly now faces felony charges.
Video surfaced after the Cougars’ win of a WSU fan rushing the field and later getting leveled by USC defensive lineman Liam Jimmons. The WSU student who was hit has reportedly been to the hospital twice for a concussion suffered from the hit.
The day after the incident, WSU police announced it was investigating the hit and reviewing video, while USC coach Clay Helton said “internal discipline has been taken and it will remain in house.”
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.