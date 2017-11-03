WSU police are seeking felony charges against a USC player following an alleged assault against a Cougar fan after a game earlier this season.

The WSU Cougars defense punished USC in a thrilling 30-27 win on Friday, Sept. 29 in Pullman. But the most punishing hit of the night came from a Trojan after the game, and he reportedly now faces felony charges.

Video surfaced after the Cougars’ win of a WSU fan rushing the field and later getting leveled by USC defensive lineman Liam Jimmons. The WSU student who was hit has reportedly been to the hospital twice for a concussion suffered from the hit.

The day after the incident, WSU police announced it was investigating the hit and reviewing video, while USC coach Clay Helton said “internal discipline has been taken and it will remain in house.”