Former WSU QB Jason Gesser has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of multiple inappropriate sexual advances toward student interns and colleagues.

Gesser, the former assistant director for the Cougar Athletic fund and a star Cougars quarterback, was the subject an Office of Equal Opportunity investigation in 2017 after he was accused of multiple inappropriate advances towards student interns and colleagues. The story first appeared last week in the WSU student newspaper The Daily Evergreen.

WSU President Kirk Schulz and Director of Athletics Pat Chun announced in a joint statement that new allegation of sexual misconduct had been reported Monday morning. In the statement, WSU leaders said this is the first complaint the individual had made against Gesser.

Kimberly Anderson, Executive Director of the Office for Equal Opportunity wrote in the statement that Gesser had been placed on home assignment until the allegations could be investigated.

