Cole Madison is the first WSU player drafted in the 2018 NFL draft

Share story

Stefanie Loh
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The first Washington State player drafted was not, as many expected, Luke Falk, but instead, his offensive tackle Cole Madison.

The Green Bay Packers selected Madison with the first pick of the fifth round, drafting him 138th overall.

Madison started 47 games for WSU at right tackle, but will likely transition to offensive guard in the NFL.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Seattle native went to WSU as a tight end, but switched to offensive line early during his freshman year.

Most Read Sports Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks
Stefanie Loh: sloh@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @StefanieLoh. Stef Loh has covered college football in four conferences on both coasts, but her heart has always been rooted in the Pacific Northwest. She joined The Seattle Times in August 2015. She loves wine tasting, Olympic weightlifting, fall colors and college football Saturdays.