Cole Madison is the first WSU player drafted in the 2018 NFL draft
The first Washington State player drafted was not, as many expected, Luke Falk, but instead, his offensive tackle Cole Madison.
The Green Bay Packers selected Madison with the first pick of the fifth round, drafting him 138th overall.
Madison started 47 games for WSU at right tackle, but will likely transition to offensive guard in the NFL.
The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Seattle native went to WSU as a tight end, but switched to offensive line early during his freshman year.
