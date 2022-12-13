Eric Morris, Washington State’s offensive coordinator and a Mike Leach disciple who played for the late coach at Texas Tech, accepted a position to become the head coach at North Texas on Tuesday morning.

Morris was WSU’s offensive coordinator for one season, helping lead the Cougars to seven regular-season victories and an appearance in Saturday’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Fresno State.

He becomes the second coordinator to leave WSU after one season in Pullman. Cougars defensive coordinator Brian Ward accepted the same position at Arizona State approximately one week ago.

WSU coach Jake Dickert is taking over defensive-coordinator duties at the LA Bowl, but it hasn’t been specified whether Morris will join the Cougars on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Morris was reportedly one of three finalists for the Texas State head-coaching job this month, but the Bobcats hired Morris’ successor at Incarnate Word, G.J. Kinne.

“I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas,” Morris said in a school statement. “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity given to me by Jared Mosley and President Smatresk to lead UNT Football into a new era in The American.

“As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program. My wife, Maggie, and our boys are so excited to return home. We can’t wait to meet the team and get to work.”

A photo posted by WSU running backs coach Mark Atuaia depicted Dickert and Morris on a private jet Monday while recruiting. Dickert, the first-year WSU coach, sent will wishes to the outgoing offensive coordinator on social media Tuesday afternoon.

“Excited for Eric, Maggie, Jack and George and their new journey,” Dickert tweeted. “As always the COUGS will rise to meet all challenges and field one of the best offensive units in the country.”

Morris, who played wide receiver for Leach from 2005-08, brought an iteration of the coach’s Air Raid offense back to Pullman this season after a successful tenure as the head coach at FCS Incarnate Word. The “Coug Raid” offense featured a more balanced approach than Leach’s version of the system. WSU opted to pass on about 58% of its plays this season.

Morris replaces former North Texas coach Seth Littrell, another member of Leach’s expansive coaching tree. Littrell was fired by UNT week ago after spending seven seasons at the school.

Leach, who was WSU’s head coach from 2012-19, died Monday night in Jackson, Mississippi, from heart complications.

Morris, 37, made the move from San Antonio to Pullman in January after leading Incarnate Word to its best season in program history — a 10-win campaign that ended in the second round of the national postseason. The Cardinals boasted one of the top passing offenses in the FCS. Star quarterback Cameron Ward, one of the top transfer players in the 2022 recruiting cycle, tagged along to the Palouse.

In their only season together in the Pac-12, Morris and Ward led a WSU offense that ranked first in the conference and 10th nationally in red-zone efficiency, scoring on 91.5% of their trips inside the 20-yard line. WSU scored 52 points at Stanford and scored 30-plus in each of its last two regular season games, including a 55-31 loss to Washington in the Apple Cup.