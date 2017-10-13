Smoke from wildfires in California causes concern, but doesn’t reach levels where NCAA calls for activities to be canceled

BERKELEY, Calif. — With wildfires raging in Northern California this week, smoke lingered over Berkeley and there were concerns about the air quality leading up to the game Friday night between Washington State and California.

The air-quality index hit a high of 177 at about 2 p.m., but by the time the Cougars took the field to begin warm-ups at 6 p.m. it was down to 159.

Still, there was enough ambiguity in the situation that the Pac-12 Conference and the Cal athletic department both issued midafternoon news releases stating the game would proceed as scheduled despite the higher-than-normal Air Quality Index (AQI).

“Throughout the entirety of this week, the Air Quality Index has not exceeded the standard as determined by the NCAA Sports Science Institute and NCAA guidelines to delay or cancel competition,” Cal Athletics said in its release.

The Pac-12 emphasized in its release that the conference had made its decision after considering “student-athlete safety and the safety of fans attending the game and workers operating on-site,” but said that after consulting with the athletic department staffs of both schools, the game would go on as scheduled.

The NCAA’s guidelines on the matter state, “Specifically, schools should consider removing sensitive athletes from outdoor practice or competition venues at an AQI over 100.

“ At AQIs of over 150, all athletes should be closely monitored. All athletes should be removed from outdoor practice or competition venues at AQIs of 200 or above.”

It would have been difficult to cancel and reschedule the game because WSU and Cal do not have mutual bye weeks.

Cougs’ bus breaks down

Mike Leach is a creature of habit, and the Washington State coach likes to keep the Cougars on the same pregame schedule every week.

However, the schedule went awry Friday evening when one of the team’s buses broke down en route from the team hotel to California’s Memorial Stadium.

As a result, the Cougars’ defense had to change buses on the way to the stadium, and the team arrived about 20 minutes behind schedule.

The Cougars typically arrive at the stadium two hours before a game.

Shalom Luani comes to visit

Former Washington State safety Shalom Luani, who was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the seventh round in May, stopped by the team hotel to visit with the Cougars on Thursday night.

Luani started at free safety for Washington State from 2015-16.

The American Samoa product transferred to WSU from City College of San Francisco before the 2015 season.

Luani and the Raiders play host to the Los Angeles Chargers at O.co Coliseum on Sunday.

Both teams missing starters

Redshirt freshman linebacker Justus Rogers earned his first start Friday night at middle linebacker.

Rogers, who played quarterback at Bellevue High, began the season as the Cougars’ fourth-string middle linebacker, but injuries to seniors Peyton Pelluer, Isaac Dotson and Nate DeRider have boosted Rogers into the starting spot.

Cornerback Darrien Molton also suffered an injury against Oregon last week. He, too, did not travel, and junior Sean Harper Jr. made his first career start for WSU at left cornerback. But Harper left the game early in the third quarter with an injury to his left arm. He was replaced by freshman Marcus Strong.

The only good news for WSU’s decimated defense was the return of defensive end Nnamdi Oguayo, who has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury.