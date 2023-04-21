PULLMAN — Esa Pole considers himself “a young guy and an old guy at the same time.”

The Washington State offensive tackle is entering his third season as a college football player, but he’s only been playing the sport for two years.

Pole’s football career began in 2021 at Chabot College — a junior college near his home in Hayward, Calif. He developed quickly over two seasons and is competing for a starting role on WSU’s offensive line.

“Esa just keeps getting better,” Cougars coach Jake Dickert said recently after a spring practice.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Pole didn’t play football in high school because of his mother’s concerns about safety. He took up basketball at Mt. Eden High in Northern California.

“My mom wasn’t a big believer in football,” Pole said last week. “She believed that a concussion was the last thing I needed. But she was OK with basketball and I wanted to do something. I knew my size was going to come to an advantage in some sports, so I started playing basketball.”

Pole said he formed a “deep love for basketball,” but acknowledged he didn’t have the build for the sport. He encountered some matchup issues when he played against slimmer, more athletic players.

“I really loved it, but being a big guy was definitely a little struggle,” he said.

Still, Pole pursued a college basketball career at Cal State East Bay. He planned to walk on to the team, but that didn’t pan out.

He returned home and “went under the wing” of his older brother, Toni Pole, who played defensive tackle at WSU from 2011-14.

“Hearing the love he had for football just fired me up,” Esa Pole said of Toni, who totaled 76 tackles during his Cougars career and had an interception in overtime to lift WSU to victory in the 2012 Apple Cup.

“He’s been trying to convince me [to play football] since I was a kid,” Esa said. “He saw me grow and was like, ‘Just play football.’ As I got older, I put my big-boy pants on a little bit and told my mom, ‘I think I want to try football.’ ”

Toni Pole, the defensive line coach at Chabot College, recruited his brother to play nose tackle for the Gladiators. But Chabot’s offensive coaches were impressed with Esa’s footwork.

“[Toni] wanted me to play what he played,” Esa said. “But with the natural abilities I had on offense — the feet I had from basketball — my coaches saw that early on and asked me to play tackle.”

Esa Pole leaned on his basketball skills to simplify his transition to football. While blocking edge rushers, Pole imagined he was defending ballhandlers in the frontcourt.

“I kind of dumbed it down to playing defense in basketball,” he said. “Mirroring your feet, staying within the leverage and picturing how I am on the field [compared] to how I am on the court, it helped me out.”

It wasn’t long before football started to feel natural. He claimed the starting job at left tackle in 2021, then blossomed as a sophomore. He was a unanimous all-conference selection and an All-Region 1 first-teamer. ESPN rated Pole as a three-star JC prospect and the No. 9 JC offensive tackle prospect in the nation.

The Cougars extended a scholarship offer in October. The family connection at WSU enticed Pole, who chose the program over six other Division I suitors, including California and Brigham Young.

The Cougars needed help up front after a shaky 2022 season. They expect Pole to make an immediate impact.

He has taken a large portion of the first-team reps at left tackle in spring camp.

WSU’s spring game is at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Pole said his development has been expedited by the competition he’s facing — the Cougars boast one of the Pac-12’s best edge-rushing units, led by all-conference performers Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr.

“I had a lot of different opportunities to go other places, but coming here and having those two guys to go against every day — I don’t think I could be in a better place,” Pole said. “I feel like I’m getting better and better at blocking those guys.”

There have been some growing pains. Pole encountered a rough patch in the middle of camp, but he “pushed through that wall and now he’s getting better and better,” Dickert said.

Pole has distinguished himself as one of the Cougars’ “best six” offensive linemen, according to Dickert. He’s in a position battle at left tackle with sophomore Christian Hilborn, who is also vying to start at left and right guard. Hilborn started WSU’s first 10 games of the 2022 season at left guard, then shifted to left tackle for the remainder of the year after starter Jarrett Kingston suffered a season-ending injury.