PULLMAN — Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, a breakout performer at Washington State this season and one of the brightest young players on the Cougars’ roster, is looking to fulfill his potential elsewhere.

Mauigoa entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The sophomore is the 11th WSU player to have hopped into the portal over the past two weeks.

Four of them, including Mauigoa, played important roles for the Cougs this season. Starting outside receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie joined the NCAA’s free-agency market earlier this week, as did Travion Brown, who shared reps with Mauigoa at middle linebacker.

Mauigoa might be the most significant loss yet — of all the departing players, he seemed to have the highest ceiling. Mauigoa impressed this season, setting the stage for stardom in the future. He could have established himself as a longtime Cougar starter and the centerpiece of WSU’s defense going forward, but instead leaves the unit with big shoes to fill next year.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder started 11 games and totaled 60 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, 3½ sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception during his first season as a full-time defender after doing most of his work on special teams as a true freshman.

Mauigoa finished the season fourth on the team in tackles and third in both sacks and TFLs. He tied for the Pac-12 lead in forced fumbles. A dynamic athlete at the linebacker position, Mauigoa returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown — the second-longest pick-6 in school history — on Sept. 24 against Oregon.

A three-star prep prospect from American Samoa, Mauigoa chose the Cougars over offers from Utah State, Hawaii and Army. He was a preseason standout last year and quickly emerged as the most talented player in WSU’s 2021 recruiting class. Mauigoa appeared in all 13 games last season, starting two. He registered 17 tackles, leading the team with 10 special-teams stops.

Mauigoa’s older brother, Frederick Mauigoa, started at center for three seasons at WSU (2017-19). Their younger brother, Francis Mauigoa, is a five-star offensive tackle in the 2023 class who is committed to the University of Miami. The Hurricanes, who have the funds to extend lucrative NIL deals to recruits, are courting Francisco Mauigoa, per 247Sports.

With Mauigoa and Brown in the portal, the Cougars’ linebacking corps will be alarmingly short-handed for the team’s finale Dec. 17 in the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl versus Fresno State.

Kyle Thornton, a fourth-year Cougar who tallied 31 tackles off the bench this year, will likely fill in at middle linebacker. All-Pac-12 senior outside linebacker Daiyan Henley recently pledged to play in the bowl game, but he’s an NFL draft prospect, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he opts out. WSU’s next best option at linebacker is senior Ben Wilson, who was primarily a special-teams contributor this season.