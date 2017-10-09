WSU kicker Erik Powell wins his second Pac-12 weekly honor of the season

Washington State kicker Erik Powell is off to a hot start this season.

For the second week in a row, Powell, a senior, was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week. Powell was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals in the Cougars’ 33-10 win over Oregon. He connected from 25, 47 and 29 yards and also hit a career-long 52-yard field goal. Those four kicks, coupled with three successful PATs, meant Powell was responsible for 15 of the Cougars’ 33 points.

Powell’s 52-yard field goal was the longest the Cougars have had since Andrew Furney also hit a 52-yarder against Utah in 2013. With 15 points last week, Powell also passed Furney for No. 3 on the all time kicking points list — he has 275. Powell is also tied with John Traut (1982-85) for No. 4 on the Cougars career field goals made list, with 43.

Powell’s 92.3 field goal percentage this season ties him with Stanford’s Jet Toner for seventh nationally.

Powell had eight kickoffs (averaging 56.1 yards) with one touchback, and also punted four times for an average of 34 yards each time. None of his punts were returned.

Powell is second in the Pac-12 with 12 field goals this year. He’s missed only one — a 25-yard attempt against Oregon State.

UW’s Dante Pettis and Stanford running back Bryce Love are the only others to win conference player-of-the-week honors on back-t0-back weeks this season.

Powell, a native of Vancouver, originally joined the Cougars as an invited walk-on in 2013, but was awarded a scholarship going into his junior season.