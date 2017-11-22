WSU gets commitments from a receiver and a defensive tackle on Wednesday

Apple Cup week has been good to Washington State so far.

The 14th-ranked Cougars got lots of good news Wednesday when two recruits committed to WSU.

Wide receiver Kassidy Woods announced his verbal to the Cougars on Wednesday afternoon, picking WSU over offers from Nebraska, Iowa State and SMU.

Woods, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver from Greenhill School in Addison, Texas visited WSU last weekend and liked what he saw.

“It was very family-oriented at Washington State between the players and coaches and the community,” Woods told 247Sports.com. “I just loved the environment and the honesty from the players and coaches.

“I wanted to go to a program where I felt not only am I going against the best, but I’ll be challenged and have to work hard in practice against my teammates competing against the other receivers.”

Woods reportedly plans to sign with WSU during the early signing period from Dec. 20-22.

Then, on Wednesday night, the Cougars nabbed a second commitment when junior college defensive tackle Jonathan Pono Lolohea pledged to WSU via Twitter.

“I am blessed to announce that I am committing to Washington State University,” Lolohea said in a Tweet.

A native of Maui, Hawaii, Lolohea is the second defensive tackle to commit to WSU as part of the 2018 class. He’ll add some much needed depth to a position that the Cougars will need to restock at the end of this season. Seniors Garrett McBroom and Daniel Ekuale will be gone next year, and Hercules Mata’afa could decide to leave early for the NFL draft.

Lolohea is a 6-foot-3, 310-pound prospect who’s rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He spent this past season at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Miss., and picked WSU over offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Boise State and Arizona.

Lolohea was formerly committed to Kansas, but he decommitted in September and reopened his recruitment. He visited WSU last weekend over the Cougars’ bye week.

WSU now has 21 recruits committed as part of the 2018 recruiting class.