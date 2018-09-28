Utah is a 1-point favorite, but if WSU can reach 30 points, the Utes might not have enough offense to keep up.
Washington State (3-1) vs. Utah (2-1)
When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 3 p.m.
Where: Martin Stadium
TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/770 AM
Line: Utah by 1
WSU players to watch
QB Gardner Minshew — 154 of 217, 1,547 yds., 11 TDs
WR Easop Winston Jr. — 18 rec., 212 yds., 4 TDs
RB James Williams — 191 yds. rush, 161 rec., 7 TDs
LB Peyton Pelluer — 26 tackles, 1 sack
Utah players to watch
QB Tyler Huntley — 65 of 109, 703 yds., 4 TD, 2 INT
RB Zack Moss — 45 carries, 283 yds., 3 TDs
WR— 23 rec., 262 yds.
Keys to the game
Forget last week
The Cougars’ 39-36 loss to USC was a tough one, and no doubt they have had some “what if” moments — like what if USC had been called for targeting on the Cougars’ last drive? But as hard as moving on might be, the Cougars will need to have all their focus this week on a good Utah team.
Keep Utah’s offense down
The Utes have scored two offensive touchdowns in their past two games. You might be able to excuse just one touchdown against Washington’s defense, but they struggled just as mightily against Northern Illinois the week before. If WSU’s defense can assert control Saturday, the Cougars should be in good shape.
Score at least 30
The Cougars have scored at least 31 points in each of their four games. The Utes’ best chance seems to be a low-scoring game. If WSU can reach 30 points, Utah might not have enough offense to keep up.
Prediction
As the betting line indicates, this appears to be a very even game. Utah has a tough, gritty defense that will present a challenge to the WSU offense. But the prediction is WSU gets to 30, and gets a win.
Washington State 31, Utah 23
