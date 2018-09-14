Washington State (2-0) vs. Eastern Washington (2-0)
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m. PDT
Where: Martin Stadium
TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/770 AM
Line: No line
WSU players to watch
QB Gardner Minshew — 72 of 108, 733 yds., 6 TDs
WR Tay Martin — 11 rec., 141 yds, 2 TDs
RB James Williams — 120 yds rush, 87 rec., 3 TDs
S Skyler Thomas — 18 tackles
Eastern Wash. players to watch
QB Gage Gubrud — 37 of 56, 659 yds., 9 TD
RB Sam McPherson — 37 carries, 352 yds, 9.4 ypc
WR Nsimba Webster — 17 rec., 388 yds, 4 TDs
LB Ketner Kupp – 13 tackles
Keys to the game
Slow down Gubrud
Two years ago, Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud made his first career star when the Eagles played WSU. He threw for 474 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards and a score in Eastern’s 45-42 upset. Gubrud, now a senior, might be the best FCS player and will once again be a handful. He undoubtedly will put up big numbers, but the Cougars can’t allow him to account for six touchdowns again.
Stay consistent
The Cougars were stagnant on offense in the second quarter against Wyoming and still won. They were not good offensively in the second half against against San Jose State and still won. WSU cannot afford offensive lapses against Eastern Washington.
Win the turnover battle
Each team has turned the ball over four times in two games. In a game that figures to be close, the team with the fewest turnovers is likely to win.
Prediction
This game could easily come down to the last possession. Expect an entertaining game with a lot of points.
Washington State 45, Eastern Washington 41
