Washington State (2-0) vs. Eastern Washington (2-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m. PDT

Where: Martin Stadium

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/770 AM

Line: No line

WSU players to watch

QB Gardner Minshew — 72 of 108, 733 yds., 6 TDs

WR Tay Martin — 11 rec., 141 yds, 2 TDs

RB James Williams — 120 yds rush, 87 rec., 3 TDs

S Skyler Thomas — 18 tackles

Eastern Wash. players to watch

QB Gage Gubrud — 37 of 56, 659 yds., 9 TD

RB Sam McPherson — 37 carries, 352 yds, 9.4 ypc

WR Nsimba Webster — 17 rec., 388 yds, 4 TDs

LB Ketner Kupp – 13 tackles

Keys to the game

Slow down Gubrud

Two years ago, Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud made his first career star when the Eagles played WSU. He threw for 474 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards and a score in Eastern’s 45-42 upset. Gubrud, now a senior, might be the best FCS player and will once again be a handful. He undoubtedly will put up big numbers, but the Cougars can’t allow him to account for six touchdowns again.

Stay consistent

The Cougars were stagnant on offense in the second quarter against Wyoming and still won. They were not good offensively in the second half against against San Jose State and still won. WSU cannot afford offensive lapses against Eastern Washington.

Win the turnover battle

Each team has turned the ball over four times in two games. In a game that figures to be close, the team with the fewest turnovers is likely to win.

Prediction

This game could easily come down to the last possession. Expect an entertaining game with a lot of points.

Washington State 45, Eastern Washington 41