The Pac-12 is targeting Sept. 26 as the start date for its revised, conference-only football schedule, and on Friday it announced dates for all the teams’ games.

The balanced, 10-game schedule includes five home games and five road games for each team and includes both a bye week and open week – leaving room for teams to reschedule games in case of COVID-19-related cancellations.

Teams may also begin training camp as early as Aug. 17, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a media webinar Friday, but it’s unclear how county and state health regulations would impact the start date.

Washington State plays 10 of the 12 teams from its original fall schedule, but the revised version adds a 10th game at USC. The Cougars also will play two Friday games, and for the first time since 2008 WSU’s regular season won’t end with the Apple Cup rivalry game against Washington.

The new 10-game schedule: vs. Utah (Sept. 26), vs. Oregon (Oct. 3), at UCLA (Oct. 10), vs. California (Oct. 17), Bye (Oct. 24), at Stanford (Oct. 30), at USC (Nov. 7), vs. Arizona State (Nov. 14), at Oregon State (Nov. 21), vs. Washington (Nov. 27), at Colorado (Dec. 5).

The Pac-12 Championship Game will be Dec. 18 or 19 but won’t be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as planned. Instead, it will be played at a campus site to be determined later.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans continues to be our guiding principle as we navigate a path to our fall seasons,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. “We are appreciative of Commissioner Scott, the Pac-12 staff and everyone involved across our 12 institutions for working collaboratively to create these schedules. We are optimistic these schedules put us in the best possible position to have our fall seasons.”