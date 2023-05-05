PULLMAN – Washington State dipped into the transfer portal to address a recruiting need, landing a defensive tackle who has plenty of experience playing in the Pac-12.

Colorado transfer Na’im Rodman signed with WSU on Friday. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Rodman appeared in 42 games for the Buffaloes between 2019-22, making 19 starts.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder started 10 games and logged 18 tackles last year for a Buffs team that went 1-11. Rodman had his most productive campaign in 2021, recording 23 tackles – 4½ for loss – and 1½ sacks.

Rodman came to Colorado as a three-star recruit out of St. John Bosco in Southern California. He started three of 18 games across his first two seasons in Boulder, then became a regular in the first-team lineup during the 2021 season. Rodman finished his Colorado career with 53 tackles – 24 solo – five TFLs and 1½ sacks.

Rodman is one of 52 Colorado players to have entered the transfer portal since Deion Sanders took over as the Buffs’ head coach in early December. Sanders, the former NFL great, made national headlines this offseason when he told players that the program would be undergoing a transformation, and roster spots would not be guaranteed for returners.

Advertising

Rodman entered the portal on April 19, three days before Colorado’s spring game.

Shoring up the defensive tackle position was a priority for WSU heading into the offseason.

The top three players in WSU’s defensive tackle rotation graduated after the 2022 season. The Cougars returned only one defensive tackle who played significant reps last year – junior Nusi Malani.

Otherwise, WSU was lacking experience at the position. Sophomore David Gusta saw some action last year, but not much. Gusta lined up alongside Malani with WSU’s first-team defense throughout spring camp.

Rodman will add a veteran presence to the position group. He should compete for a starting job this fall and help WSU’s defense plug gaps in the run game.