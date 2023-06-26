PULLMAN — Washington State’s football program picked up a commitment from Southern California product Josh Joyner, a highly ranked running back in the class of 2024.

Joyner visited WSU’s campus last week and pledged to the Cougars on Monday over Twitter. He chose WSU over offers from 10 other suitors — including power-conference programs Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State and Boston College.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder from Pacifica High (Oxnard, California) is a three-star recruit and the No. 54-ranked tailback nationally in his class, according to 247Sports.com. He is the No. 54-ranked prep prospect from California in the 2024 class.

Joyner earned MVP honors of the Pacific View League and landed on the all-county large-school team after a productive junior campaign in 2022. He rushed for 933 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per carry, and added 440 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 29 catches, according to his MaxPreps profile. The Pacifica Tritons finished with a 9-3 record after losing in the quarterfinal round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.

Joyner is WSU’s eighth recruit in the class of 2024. He joins Tyson Weaver, a defensive back from Eastside Catholic in Sammamish; Camden DeGraw, an edge rusher from Coeur d’Alene High; Frank Cusano, a linebacker out of Granite Bay, California; Isaiah Cobbs, a slot receiver from Munford, Tennessee; Carson Osmus, an offensive tackle from Camas, Washington; Hyrum-Benjamin Moors, a defensive lineman from Kahuku, Hawaii; and Jackson Cowgill, a defensive lineman from Erie, Colorado.