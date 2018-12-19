At 4:43 in the morning Wednesday, WSU tweeted that Jamit Thomas, a running back and linebacker from Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio, had become the first recruit of the 2019 class to sign his letter of intent. The Cougars had commitments from 21.

At 4:43 in the morning Wednesday, Jamir Thomas became No. 1 for the Cougars.

It was then that WSU tweeted that Thomas, a running back and linebacker from Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio, had become the first recruit of the 2019 class to sign his letter of intent.

By 7 a.m., the school also tweeted that quarterback Gunner Cruz, the only quarterback expected in the class, had signed, along with receiver Billy Popisil III, safety Bryce Beekman and cornerback Daniel Isom.

The Cougars also tweeted the signing of two players from the 2018 recruiting class who had grayshirted, delaying their enrollment to this year: linebacker Rocky Katoanga and safety Gatlin Grisso.

The Cougars have now announced 13 (not including the two grayshirts). WSU had 21 commitments, all three-star recruits in 247sports’ composite rankings, heading to signing day.

The class is ranked No. 49 in the country by 247sports and seventh in the Pac-12. WSU coach Mike Leach is holding an afternoon news conference to talk about the new recruits.

Here are the players who have officially signed:

Bryce Beekman, S, 6-2, 190, S, Arizona Western College, Yuma: Had 10 interceptions in two seasons at Arizona Western and had several offers, including Kansas State, Rutgers and Syracuse. Ranked as the No. 66 junior college recruit in the nation. Will have two seasons of eligibility.

Travion Brown, OLB, 6-3, 215, Linfield Christian HS, Temecula, Calif.: A four-star recruit by 247sports (three stars in 247’s composite rankings) and ranked No. 366 overall in the nation and the No. 20 outside linebacker in the country. Recruited by several other teams, including Arizona and Colorado.

Gunner Cruz, QB, 6-4½, 215, Casteel, Queen Creek, Ariz.: Ranked the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country by 247sports, and is the only quarterback in WSU’s class. He committed to Cougars in June 2017. Threw for 3,598 yards and 30 touchdowns this past season. Other teams to offer a scholarship included Arizona State.

Ma’ake Fifita, DT, 6-5, 250, Glacier Peak, Snohomish: Chose the Cougars over Air Force. Ranked the No. 26 player in Washington in 247sports’ composite rankings.

Tyler Garay-Harris, DE, 6-5, 230, Bishop O’Dowd, Oakland, Calif.: Had several other offers, including from Utah, Arizona State and UNLV. Ranked the No. 118 player in California by 247sports.

Konner Gomness, OT, 6-4, 270, San Joaquin Memorial, Fresno, Calif.: Had several other Division I offers, including Louisville, Fresno State, Nevada and Hawaii. Ranked the No. 139 player in California in 247sports’ composite rankings.

Daniel Isom, CB, 5-10, 185, Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs: Earned second-team All-America honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association. Will have two years of eligibility. Ranked as the No. 103 junior college recruit in the nation.

Cosmas Kwete, OLB, 6-3, 220, Central, Phoenix: Other offers included Kansas, Wyoming and UNLV. Ranked the No. 31 player in Arizona in 247sports’ composite rankings.

Donovan Ollie, WR, 6-3, 205, Wylie (Texas): Had 152 career receptions in high school for 2,357 yards aned 28 touchdowns. Also had offers from Northwestern, Boston College and Iowa State among others.

Billy Pospisil III, WR, 5-11, 190, Pomona, Arvada, Colo.: Teammate of WSU running back Max Borghi in high school, and helped lead team to a 5A state title in 2017. Surpassed 3,000 career receiving yards in high school career before a season-ending shoulder injury this season.

Jamir Thomas, RB, 6-1, 215, Washington, Massillon, Ohio: Ranked as the No. 28 inside linebacker in the country in 247sports’ composite rankings, but the Cougars will give him a chance to play offense. Also received offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Iowa State.

Simon Samarzich, long snapper, 6-0, 200, Upland (Calif.): Also played tight end and receiver in high school and had 26 career catches for 410 yards and two touchdowns.

Patrick Utschinski, OT, 6-7, 280, Walla Walla: A four-star recruit by 247sports (three stars in 247’s composite rankings), he is ranked as the 272nd player in the country and the No. 4 player in Washington by that service. Competes in the shot put and discus on Walla Walla’s track team. His other Division I offer was from Oregon State.

Here is a list of the players who have committed to WSU:

Armauni Archie, CB, 6-1, 175, El Cerrito (Calif.): Also a track star, finishing fifth in the state in the 100 meters as a junior. He comes from the same high school as former Cougar DB Marcellus Pippins. Had offers from many schools, including Nebraska and Nevada.

Jouvensly Bazile, all-purpose back, 5-10, 180, Golden Gate, Naples, Fla.: Was used as a running back, receiver and returner in high school and was even the team’s punter. Committed to WSU in June despite offers from many schools, including North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

Dejon Benton, DT, 6-2½, 260, Pittsburg (Calif.): Ranked as the No. 74 defensive tackle recruit in the country by 247sports. Other teams to offer include Arizona, Colorado State and Fresno State.

Don Chapman, S, 6-2, 185, Lincoln, San Diego: Originally committed to Colorado, he also had offers from USC and Arizona. Ranked the No. 97 recruit in California in 247sports’ composite rankings. Also played wide receiver in high school.

Hunter Hill, OT, 6-6, 275, Orem (Utah): Ranked the No. 110 offensive tacked in the country in 247sports’ composite rankings. Other offers include Virginia, Vanderbilt and Utah State.

Derrick Langford, CB, 6-3, 190, City College of San Francisco: Played one season at CC of San Francisco, and will have four years to play three seasons at WSU. Ranked the No. 120 junior college recruit in the nation.

Peni Naulu, OLB, 6-1, 210: Kapolei (Hawaii): Ranked the No. 79 outside linebacker recruit in the country by 247sports. Had many other offers, including Pac-12 foes Washington, UCLA, Oregon, Oregon State and California.

Dontae Powell, OT, 6-5, 314, Arizona Western College, Yuma: Powell will have two seasons of eligibility after playing for two seasons at Arizona Western, where he was a teammate of WSU recruit Bryce Beekman. Originally committed to WSU as a senior at Richland High School. Ranked the No. 66 junior college recruit in the nation.