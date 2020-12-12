The football game between WSU and Cal was canceled and declared a no-contest just roughly 90 before kickoff at Martin Stadium due to contact-tracing protocols after one Cal player tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.
The Pac-12 issued the following statement about the cancellation:
“The Pac-12 has, after consultation with Cal, canceled the Cal at Washington State football game scheduled for later today, Saturday, December 12. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game as a result of one positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case confirmed via a PCR test today and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.”
This story will be updated.