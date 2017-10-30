Hercules Mata'afa, a redshirt junior, is one of 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award

WSU defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa has been named one of 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, the school announced Monday.

The Bednarik award goes to the most outstanding defensive player annually.

Mata’afa, a junior, leads the Pac-12 and is fourth nationally with 15.0 tackles for loss. He’s also second in the Pac-12 with 6.5 sacks. Mata’afa ranks fifth all-time at WSU with 39.5 career tackles for loss, and eighth in program history with 18.5 sacks.

Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 20 and a second round of voting will take place. The winner of the 23rd Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN on Dec. 7.

Arizona QB Khalil Tate makes Pac-12 history

Two days after vanquishing WSU 58-37, Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate became the first player in Pac-12 history to win the conference’s offensive player of the week award four weeks in a row.

Tate generated 421 offensive yards and three touchdowns in Arizona’s upset win over then-No. 15 WSU. That included a career-long 82-yard run, a 49-yard touchdown run and four pass plays of 40 or more yards.

The Cougars’ defense, which went into the Arizona game having allowed only eight plays of 20 or more yards all year, gave up 11 plays of 20 yards or more against the Wildcats.

Tate has Arizona on a 4-0 win streak and the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1) now sit in second place behind USC in Pac-12 South standings.