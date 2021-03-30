Ayden Hector’s career with the Washington State football team appears to be over after just three games.

Hector, who started at strong safety in two games for the Cougars after walking on to the team in October and won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after contributing to three turnovers in a loss to Oregon, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media.

The Seattle native and former Stanford signee had been serving an indefinite suspension from football activities after being arrested in February for a fraudulent ID and minor in possession. It’s unclear if that suspension would’ve carried into spring workouts.

“Thank you WSU for the opportunity to play football my freshman year,” Hector wrote in a message posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “I am entering the transfer portal to pursue other opportunities. Thank you to my coaches, teammates and community. Go Cougs!”

A walk-on from Seattle, Hector was a four-star prospect coming out of high school powerhouse Eastside Catholic and initially signed to play at Stanford. Hector’s admission to Stanford was revoked after the player was mentioned as a witness in a police investigation from 2018.

No charges were filed and, according to a social-media post from Hector, Stanford’s decision to rescind the player’s admission was not tied to the investigation.

The third-rated prospect in the state of Washington according to 247Sports.com, Hector was offered by Alabama, Florida State, Nebraska, Wisconsin and 11 schools from the Pac-12.

Hector walked on to WSU’s football team in October, shortly after the Cougars started fall camp, and made his first start in the season opener at Oregon State due to attrition in the defensive secondary.

A two-game starter, Hector was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after recovering two fumbles and intercepting a pass in a week-two loss against Oregon. Hector recorded 13 tackles in three games but missed the season finale at Utah after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hector becomes the 11th player to have entered the transfer portal since WSU’s four-game 2020 season concluded. The list also includes quarterbacks Gunner Cruz and John Bledsoe, wide receiver Jamire Calvin, defensive backs Tyrese Ross, Phillip Powell and Will Heckman, offensive linemen Hunter Mayginnes and Jon Denny, and kicker Blake Mazza.