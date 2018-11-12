PULLMAN – Washington State’s defensive backs might still be inhaling the dust quarterback Khalil Tate left behind in a football game-turned-track meet between the Cougars and Arizona Wildcats last October in Tucson.

Tate arrived on the college-football scene last season without much notice and tortured a slew of unsuspecting Pac-12 teams with his speed and dual-threat playmaking ability.

The Cougars saw it firsthand on Oct. 28, 2017, at Arizona Stadium. Early in the fourth quarter, the sophomore faked a handoff to running back J.J. Taylor and curled around the offensive line before zooming 49 yards to the end zone.

Tate stumped WSU nearly every time Arizona’s offense came onto the field and accounted for 421 yards offense and three touchdowns as the Wildcats cruised past the Cougars 58-37.

Looking back, WSU didn’t help itself much in that game, coach Mike Leach said.

“First of all, our defensive plan was part of what made him dangerous,” Leach said Monday during a news conference. “I think we had some self-inflicted wounds. The other thing is, I think he’s good with his feet – he can throw and he can run both. Then what they were doing offensively kind of set that up and complemented it, so now it’s kind of a combination.”

Tate and the Wildcats (5-5 overall, 4-3 Pac-12) make a visit to Pullman on Saturday to face the No. 8 Cougars (9-1, 6-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Martin Stadium.

WSU is under the direction of a new defensive coordinator this season, Tracy Claeys, and the Cougars will probably make a few edits to the game plan – if not scrap last year’s blueprint completely – with last year’s disaster still in the back of their minds.

Tate was only part of the conundrum. The Wildcats had eight offensive plays of 40 yards or longer. They finished with 585 total yards of offense, averaging a whopping 11.5 yards per play.

“I didn’t think we adjusted very good and I also think we were pretty much in a situation where if one guy screwed up they were going to get a lot of yards and I think that puts too much stress in order to successfully defend them,” Leach said. “Because you’re talking about any given play there would be three guys staying at the point of attack and for all of three of them to play perfectly every time is pretty challenging.”

“So I think we approached it aggressively, which I liked at the time, but I didn’t think it was the best approach in hindsight.”

Leach is WSU’s offensive coordinator and gives his defensive coordinator a fair amount of autonomy, but don’t be surprised if this week the coach offers a little more defensive input than usual.

He’d hate for lightning – or Khalil Tate – to strike twice.