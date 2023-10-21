EUGENE, Ore. — Someday, when Lincoln Victor graduates and moves on from Washington State’s program, he’ll be remembered in a distinct way. He’ll be remembered for blossoming into a scintillating receiver, an athlete whose speed warps the geometry of the field, a guy who shows so many skills that his cache of weapons seems bottomless.

In his WSU group’s 38-24 loss to Oregon on Saturday, Victor illustrated that and more. He snared a school-record 16 catches, which totaled 161 yards. He reeled in back-to-back chunk gains, and as he recovers from a high-ankle injury that sidelined him nearly two games, he demonstrated grit to match.

What he also showed is the way his skill-set is best utilized.

For the second straight week, Washington State ran a trick play that ended with someone other than Ward trying a pass, and for the second straight, it fell incomplete. On Saturday, it came late in the second frame.

Ward took a shotgun snap, handed it off to running back Nakia Watson, who shuffled it to Victor, who was running across the formation. Back in high school in Vancouver, he became one of the area’s best quarterbacks, carding numbers that bordered on absurd. He earned all-league MVP honors on three different occasions.

Advertising

He still has some of those skills — “That arm never leaves me,” Victor said last month, after he tossed a complete pass in WSU’s win over Wisconsin — but he had no real chance to show them on this play. The receiver the play is designed for, Kyle Williams, was blanketed by double coverage. Victor’s pass fell incomplete nowhere near Williams.

“It just came down to a few plays and a couple moments that we didn’t execute enough,” Victor said. “Unfortunately, in these types of games, you can’t sacrifice those types of moments. You gotta be on your cues. You gotta dot your Is and cross your Ts.”

In recent weeks, the Cougs have left their Is undotted and their Ts without a cross, never more so than on these trick plays. They ran the same play in their loss to Arizona last week. The thrower was different — backup quarterback John Mateer did the honors — but the result was not. That pass also didn’t find the target. It was also because the receiver was covered.

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle likes to say these kinds of trick plays keep his guys engaged, which keeps things lively, but also because coaches believe in their effectiveness. They only run them so often, Arbuckle says, because they work.

On Saturday, Victor showed why he’s best sticking to his job.

His best play arrived in the first quarter, when he lined up in a trips formation alongside Kyle Williams and Isaiah Hamilton. Victor faked a route to the flat, burst upfield and looked over his shoulder to haul in a ball from Ward, a 37-yard completion that eventually put WSU in field-goal range, where kicker Dean Janikowski put one through the uprights.

Advertising

Later in the second, WSU diagrammed a rollout pass for Ward, whose receiver made Arbuckle look like a genius this time. Again it was Victor, who went to the ground for this catch, an acrobatic dive that moved the chains again.

“That is Cam’s safety net,” Dickert said of Victor. “You can see it, and you can feel the real connection. For him to go out there and make plays, he’s gutted through this high-ankle (injury). Just really proud of that kid, and I think he means a lot to our offense.”

Victor spent the rest of the afternoon proving it. Midway through the third frame, Ward found himself in trouble again, so he flushed to the right. He couldn’t find anyone — except he did. Victor came open to the right, so he hauled it in, a first-down catch to move into Oregon territory.

What makes Victor so effective is his speed, his ability to stretch the field and terrorize defenders. Defenses have no choice but to respect his burst, even last week when he was only 80-85% recovered from his ankle injury, which might illustrate two things: He was hellbent on getting back to action quickly, and he doesn’t have to be fully healthy to be himself.

“I’m good enough to play. As long as I can play,” Victor said. “I mean, I don’t think my body’s ever been 100% since I started playing football.”

Which is why, around Pullman and WSU, he might even go down as a quick healer.